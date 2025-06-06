La settimana del nuovo album dei Pulp

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Pulp: ‘More’

Brit-pop

<a href="https://pulpmusic.bandcamp.com/album/more">More by Pulp</a>

2. Lifeguard: ‘Ripped And Torn’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://lifeguardband100.bandcamp.com/album/ripped-and-torn">Ripped and Torn by Lifeguard</a>

3. Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe: ‘Luminal’

Art-pop



4. Caamp: ‘Copper Changes Color’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://caamptheband.bandcamp.com/album/copper-changes-color">Copper Changes Color by Caamp</a>

5. Born Ruffians: ‘Beauty’s Pride’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://bornruffians.bandcamp.com/album/beautys-pride">Beauty’s Pride by Born Ruffians</a>

6. Death In Vegas: ‘Death Mask’

Indie-techno

<a href="https://deathinvegas.bandcamp.com/album/death-mask">Death Mask by Death in Vegas</a>

7. Black Moth Super Rainbow: ‘Soft New Magic Dream’

Synth-pop

<a href="https://blackmothsuperrainbow.bandcamp.com/album/soft-new-magic-dream">Soft New Magic Dream by Black Moth Super Rainbow</a>

8. Phoebe Rings: ‘Asurai’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://phoeberings.bandcamp.com/album/aseurai">Aseurai by Phoebe Rings</a>

9. Finn Wolfhard: ‘Happy Birthday’

College-rock



10. Turnstile: ‘Never Enough’

Post-hardcore



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mother Mother, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, North Mississippi Allstars, Loaded Honey, Hayden Pedigo, Lucy Gooch, Elbow (EP), Pip Blom (EP).