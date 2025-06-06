La settimana del nuovo album dei Pulp

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Pulp: ‘More’
Brit-pop
2. Lifeguard: ‘Ripped And Torn’
Noise-rock
3. Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe: ‘Luminal’
Art-pop
4. Caamp: ‘Copper Changes Color’
Indie-folk
5. Born Ruffians: ‘Beauty’s Pride’
Indie-rock
6. Death In Vegas: ‘Death Mask’
Indie-techno
7. Black Moth Super Rainbow: ‘Soft New Magic Dream’
Synth-pop
8. Phoebe Rings: ‘Asurai’
Dream-pop
9. Finn Wolfhard: ‘Happy Birthday’
College-rock
10. Turnstile: ‘Never Enough’
Post-hardcore
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mother Mother, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, North Mississippi Allstars, Loaded Honey, Hayden Pedigo, Lucy Gooch, Elbow (EP), Pip Blom (EP).