La settimana del nuovo album dei Pulp

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Pulp: ‘More’

Brit-pop

More by Pulp

2. Lifeguard: ‘Ripped And Torn’

Noise-rock

Ripped and Torn by Lifeguard

3. Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe: ‘Luminal’

Art-pop



4. Caamp: ‘Copper Changes Color’

Indie-folk

Copper Changes Color by Caamp

5. Born Ruffians: ‘Beauty’s Pride’

Indie-rock

Beauty’s Pride by Born Ruffians

6. Death In Vegas: ‘Death Mask’

Indie-techno

Death Mask by Death in Vegas

7. Black Moth Super Rainbow: ‘Soft New Magic Dream’

Synth-pop

Soft New Magic Dream by Black Moth Super Rainbow

8. Phoebe Rings: ‘Asurai’

Dream-pop

Aseurai by Phoebe Rings

9. Finn Wolfhard: ‘Happy Birthday’

College-rock



10. Turnstile: ‘Never Enough’

Post-hardcore



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mother Mother, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, North Mississippi Allstars, Loaded Honey, Hayden Pedigo, Lucy Gooch, Elbow (EP), Pip Blom (EP).