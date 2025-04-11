LE ULTIME

La settimana del nuovo album di Bon Iver

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bon Iver: ‘Sable, Fable’
Soul-folk

2. Cold Specks: ‘Light For The Midnight’
Alt-soul

3. Mamalarky: ‘Hex Key’
Indie-pop/rock

4. OK Go: ‘And the Adjacent Possible’
Indie-rock

5. Nell Smith: ‘Anxious’
Indie-pop

6. Joni: ‘Things I Left Behind’
Dream-folk

7. The Driver Era: ‘Obsession’
Funk-rock

8. Valerie June: ‘Owls, Omens And Oracles’
Rhythm and blues

9. Clutter: ‘Loves You’ EP
Garage-rock

10. Spin Doctors: ‘Face Full Of Cake’
Alt-rock

 Pubblicità

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario