La settimana del nuovo album di Bon Iver

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bon Iver: ‘Sable, Fable’

Soul-folk

SABLE, fABLE by Bon Iver

2. Cold Specks: ‘Light For The Midnight’

Alt-soul

Light for the Midnight by Cold Specks

3. Mamalarky: ‘Hex Key’

Indie-pop/rock

Hex Key by Mamalarky

4. OK Go: ‘And the Adjacent Possible’

Indie-rock



5. Nell Smith: ‘Anxious’

Indie-pop

Anxious by Nell Smith

6. Joni: ‘Things I Left Behind’

Dream-folk

Things I Left Behind by Joni

7. The Driver Era: ‘Obsession’

Funk-rock



8. Valerie June: ‘Owls, Omens And Oracles’

Rhythm and blues

Owls, Omens, and Oracles by Valerie June

9. Clutter: ‘Loves You’ EP

Garage-rock

Loves You [EP] by Clutter

10. Spin Doctors: ‘Face Full Of Cake’

Alt-rock