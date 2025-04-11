La settimana del nuovo album di Bon Iver

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Bon Iver: ‘Sable, Fable’
Soul-folk
2. Cold Specks: ‘Light For The Midnight’
Alt-soul
3. Mamalarky: ‘Hex Key’
Indie-pop/rock
4. OK Go: ‘And the Adjacent Possible’
Indie-rock
5. Nell Smith: ‘Anxious’
Indie-pop
6. Joni: ‘Things I Left Behind’
Dream-folk
7. The Driver Era: ‘Obsession’
Funk-rock
8. Valerie June: ‘Owls, Omens And Oracles’
Rhythm and blues
9. Clutter: ‘Loves You’ EP
Garage-rock
10. Spin Doctors: ‘Face Full Of Cake’
Alt-rock