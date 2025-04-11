La settimana del nuovo album di Bon Iver

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bon Iver: ‘Sable, Fable’

Soul-folk

<a href="https://boniver.bandcamp.com/album/sable-fable">SABLE, fABLE by Bon Iver</a>

2. Cold Specks: ‘Light For The Midnight’

Alt-soul

<a href="https://coldspecks.bandcamp.com/album/light-for-the-midnight">Light for the Midnight by Cold Specks</a>

3. Mamalarky: ‘Hex Key’

Indie-pop/rock

<a href="https://mamalarky.bandcamp.com/album/hex-key">Hex Key by Mamalarky</a>

4. OK Go: ‘And the Adjacent Possible’

Indie-rock



5. Nell Smith: ‘Anxious’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://nellsmith.bandcamp.com/album/anxious">Anxious by Nell Smith</a>

6. Joni: ‘Things I Left Behind’

Dream-folk

<a href="https://listentojoni.bandcamp.com/album/things-i-left-behind">Things I Left Behind by Joni</a>

7. The Driver Era: ‘Obsession’

Funk-rock



8. Valerie June: ‘Owls, Omens And Oracles’

Rhythm and blues

<a href="https://valeriejune.bandcamp.com/album/owls-omens-and-oracles">Owls, Omens, and Oracles by Valerie June</a>

9. Clutter: ‘Loves You’ EP

Garage-rock

<a href="https://cluttersthlm.bandcamp.com/album/loves-you-ep">Loves You [EP] by Clutter</a>

10. Spin Doctors: ‘Face Full Of Cake’

Alt-rock

