La settimana di Angine De Poitrine, Arlo Parks e Deary

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Angine De Poitrine: ‘Vol II’
Math-rock
2. Arlo Parks: ‘Ambiguous Desire’
Bedroom-soul
3. Robber Robber: ‘Two Wheels Move The Soul’
Alt-rock
4. Deary: ‘Birding’
Shoegaze
5. The Bevis Frond: ‘Horrorful Heights’
Psych-rock
6. Makthaverskan: ‘Glass And Bones’
Indie-pop
7. Wendy Eisenberg: ‘Wendy Eisenberg’
Chamber-folk
8. Joe Pernice: ‘Sunny, I Was Wrong’
Alt-country
9. Jim Jones All Stars: ‘Cat Fight’
Garage-rock
10. Good Kid: ‘Can We Hang Out Sometime?’
Indie-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sunn O))), Thundercat, Charley Crockett, Lavalove, Wax Head, Knumears, A Place To Bury Strangers (rarities), Los Thuthanaka (EP).