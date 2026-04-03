La settimana di Angine De Poitrine, Arlo Parks e Deary

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Angine De Poitrine: ‘Vol II’

Math-rock

<a href="https://anginedepoitrine.bandcamp.com/album/vol-ii">Vol.II by Angine de Poitrine</a>

2. Arlo Parks: ‘Ambiguous Desire’

Bedroom-soul

<a href="https://arloparks.bandcamp.com/album/ambiguous-desire">Ambiguous Desire by Arlo Parks</a>

3. Robber Robber: ‘Two Wheels Move The Soul’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://robberrobber.bandcamp.com/album/two-wheels-move-the-soul">Two Wheels Move the Soul by Robber Robber</a>

4. Deary: ‘Birding’

Shoegaze

<a href="https://deary.bandcamp.com/album/birding">Birding by deary</a>

5. The Bevis Frond: ‘Horrorful Heights’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://bevisfrondmusic.bandcamp.com/album/horrorful-heights">Horrorful Heights by The Bevis Frond</a>

6. Makthaverskan: ‘Glass And Bones’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://makthaverskan.bandcamp.com/album/glass-and-bones">Glass and Bones by Makthaverskan</a>

7. Wendy Eisenberg: ‘Wendy Eisenberg’

Chamber-folk

<a href="https://wendyeisenberg.bandcamp.com/album/wendy-eisenberg">Wendy Eisenberg by Wendy Eisenberg</a>

8. Joe Pernice: ‘Sunny, I Was Wrong’

Alt-country

<a href="https://joepernice.bandcamp.com/album/sunny-i-was-wrong">Sunny, I Was Wrong by Joe Pernice</a>

9. Jim Jones All Stars: ‘Cat Fight’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://jimjonesallstars.bandcamp.com/album/cat-fight-3">Cat Fight by Jim Jones All Stars</a>

10. Good Kid: ‘Can We Hang Out Sometime?’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://goodkid.bandcamp.com/album/can-we-hang-out-sometime">Can We Hang Out Sometime? by Good Kid</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sunn O))), Thundercat, Charley Crockett, Lavalove, Wax Head, Knumears, A Place To Bury Strangers (rarities), Los Thuthanaka (EP).