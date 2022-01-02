La Top 10 dei lettori: 2021

Modalità di compilazione: nel post incorporati a fondo pagina, i lettori di Indie-Rock.it sono stati invitati a scegliere l’album preferito dell’anno che sta per concludersi. La somma di tutte le preferenze (che sono state in tutto 281) ha portato a questa classifica. Qui, invece, quella ufficiale del blog.
1. Arab Strap: ‘As Days Get Dark’
24 voti
2. Low: ‘Hey What’
21 voti
3. Idles: ‘Crawler’
15 voti
4. Iosonouncane: ‘Ira’
11 voti
5. Dry Cleaning: ‘New Long Leg’
9 voti
6. Damon Albarn: ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’
7 voti
6. The War On Drugs: ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’
7 voti
8. Amyl And The Sniffers: ‘Comfort To Me’
6 voti
8. Black Country New Road: ‘For The First Time’
6 voti
10. Mogwai: ‘As The Love Continues’
5 voti
10. Wolf Alice: ‘Blue Weekend’
5 voti