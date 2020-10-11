Le news di oggi: Julia Jacklin, Ohmme, Lykke Li, Smashing Pumpkins, Angel Olsen

Ci è voluto il ‘Sub Pop Singles Club‘ per far condividere a Julia Jacklin i suoi primi due inediti dopo il bellissimo ‘Crushing‘ dello scorso anno. Si tratta di due canzoni intitolate ‘To Perth, Before The Border Closes‘ e ‘Cry‘. La prima, in particolare, è un brano di stretta attualità, dal momento che anche l’Australia ha subito diversi lockdown negli ultimi mesi. Così il video che la accompagna, girato dalla stessa Jacklin.





Operazione analoga da parte delle Ohmme: il duo di Chicago, sempre per il ‘Sub Pop Singles Club‘, ha condiviso oggi due inediti, ‘Mine‘ e ‘Miasma‘. In questo caso le nuove tracce seguono di pochi mesi la pubblicazione del loro secondo album, ‘Fantasize Your Ghost‘, uscito lo scorso giugno.





Anche gli Smashing Pumpkins procedono di due canzoni in due canzoni: dopo ‘Cyr‘ e ‘The Colour Of Love‘ e ‘Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict‘ e ‘Wrath‘, svelate a coppie nelle scorse settimane, lo scorso venerdì è stata la volta di ‘Anno Satana‘ e ‘Birch Grove‘. Faranno tutte parte di ‘CYR‘, il nuovo doppio album di Billy Corgan e compagni, la cui uscita è programmata per il prossimo 27 novembre. Il video di ‘Anno Satana’, peraltro, contiene anche il terzo episodio di ‘In Ashes‘, la mini-serie animata associata al nuovo disco della storica band americana.





Due pure le notizie a proposito di Lykke Li: 1) l’artista svedese sta lavorando a un nuovo album e 2) venerdì è uscito il suo primo singolo in lingua madre. Non è però ancora chiaro se ‘Bron‘, questo il titolo del pezzo, farà parte di quello che sarà il suo quinto LP in carriera, che secondo Stereogum dovrebbe uscire l’anno prossimo. In ogni caso, la nuova canzone della cantautrice scandinava è stata composta insieme ai connazionali Little Jinder, co-autore, e Ludwig Göransson, produttore.

La prolungata assenza dalle esibizioni live ha fatto sì che molti musicisti utilizzassero il molto tempo libero rimasto per aumentare la propria capacità compositiva (FKA Twigs, ad esempio, ha dichiarato oggi di aver registrato un intero album nuovo durante il lockdown, ndr). Dal canto suo Angel Olsen, dopo essersi esibita in diversi live streaming, pubblicato un nuovo LP e registrato qualche cover, si è servita di Instagram per rivelare un inedito di recentissima scrittura: si tratta di un brano intitolato ‘Time Bandits‘ che dura addirittura 11 minuti. Nel medesimo post la Olsen ha affermato di aver avuto l’ispirazione di ritorno da un viaggio da St. Louis (la sua città di origine) e vi ha copia-incollato l’intero testo della canzone.