Le ultime due settimane con Cameron Winter, White Denim e Juanita Stein

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati negli ultimi due weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Cameron Winter: ‘Heavy Metal’

Art-folk

<a href="https://cameronwinter.bandcamp.com/album/heavy-metal">Heavy Metal by Cameron Winter</a>

2. White Denim: ’12’

Indie-funk

<a href="https://whitedenimband.bandcamp.com/album/12">12 by White Denim</a>

3. Juanita Stein: ‘The Weightless Hour’

Dream-folk

4. Total Tommy: ‘Bruises’

Grunge-pop

5. The Innocence Mission: ‘Midwinter Swimmers’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://theinnocencemission.bandcamp.com/album/midwinter-swimmers">Midwinter Swimmers by the innocence mission</a>

6. Ulver: ‘Liminal Animals’

Synth-pop

<a href="https://ulver.bandcamp.com/album/liminal-animals">Liminal Animals by Ulver</a>

7. DeWolff: ‘Muscle Shoals’

Southern-rock

<a href="https://dewolff.bandcamp.com/album/muscle-shoals">Muscle Shoals by DeWolff</a>

8. Good Morning: ‘The Accident’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://goodmorningisaband.bandcamp.com/album/the-accident">The Accident by Good Morning</a>

9. Flowers For The Dead: ‘Magnolia’

Noise-pop/rock



10. Lauren Mayberry: ‘Vicious Creature’

Pop

