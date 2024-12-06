Le ultime due settimane con Cameron Winter, White Denim e Juanita Stein

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati negli ultimi due weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Cameron Winter: ‘Heavy Metal’
Art-folk
2. White Denim: ’12’
Indie-funk
3. Juanita Stein: ‘The Weightless Hour’
Dream-folk
4. Total Tommy: ‘Bruises’
Grunge-pop
5. The Innocence Mission: ‘Midwinter Swimmers’
Indie-folk
6. Ulver: ‘Liminal Animals’
Synth-pop
7. DeWolff: ‘Muscle Shoals’
Southern-rock
8. Good Morning: ‘The Accident’
Indie-pop
9. Flowers For The Dead: ‘Magnolia’
Noise-pop/rock
10. Lauren Mayberry: ‘Vicious Creature’
Pop