Le ultime due settimane con Cameron Winter, White Denim e Juanita Stein

Scritto il

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati negli ultimi due weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Cameron Winter: ‘Heavy Metal’
Art-folk

2. White Denim: ’12’
Indie-funk

3. Juanita Stein: ‘The Weightless Hour’
Dream-folk

4. Total Tommy: ‘Bruises’
Grunge-pop

5. The Innocence Mission: ‘Midwinter Swimmers’
Indie-folk

6. Ulver: ‘Liminal Animals’
Synth-pop

7. DeWolff: ‘Muscle Shoals’
Southern-rock

8. Good Morning: ‘The Accident’
Indie-pop

9. Flowers For The Dead: ‘Magnolia’
Noise-pop/rock

10. Lauren Mayberry: ‘Vicious Creature’
Pop

 

