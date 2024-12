Le ultime due settimane con Cameron Winter, White Denim e Juanita Stein

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati negli ultimi due weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Cameron Winter: ‘Heavy Metal’

Art-folk

Heavy Metal by Cameron Winter

2. White Denim: ’12’

Indie-funk

12 by White Denim

3. Juanita Stein: ‘The Weightless Hour’

Dream-folk



4. Total Tommy: ‘Bruises’

Grunge-pop



5. The Innocence Mission: ‘Midwinter Swimmers’

Indie-folk

Midwinter Swimmers by the innocence mission

6. Ulver: ‘Liminal Animals’

Synth-pop

Liminal Animals by Ulver

7. DeWolff: ‘Muscle Shoals’

Southern-rock

Muscle Shoals by DeWolff

8. Good Morning: ‘The Accident’

Indie-pop

The Accident by Good Morning

9. Flowers For The Dead: ‘Magnolia’

Noise-pop/rock



10. Lauren Mayberry: ‘Vicious Creature’

Pop