Le uscite del mese: agosto 2020
I dischi più interessanti in uscita questo mese, con alcuni dei brani già resi noti:
7 agosto 2020
Glass Animals: ‘Dreamland’
Washed Out: ‘Purple Noon’
Another Sky: ‘I Slept On The Floor’
14 agosto 2020
Fantastic Negrito: ‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?’
Biffy Clyro: ‘A Celebration Of Endings’
James Dean Bradfield: ‘Even In Exile’
Young Jesus: ‘Welcome To Conceptual Beach’
Sea Girls: ‘Open Up Your Head’
21 agosto 2020
Bright Eyes: ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’
The Killers: ‘Imploding The Mirage’
The Lemon Twigs: ‘Songs For The General Public’
Cut Copy: ‘Freeze, Melt’
Maya Hawke: ‘Blush’
The Magic Gang: ‘Death Of The Party’
I Like Trains: ‘Kompromat’
Guided By Voices: ‘Mirrored Aztec’
No Joy: ‘Motherhood’
28 agosto 2020
Motorpsycho: ‘The All Is One’
Angel Olsen: ‘Whole New Mess’
Widowspeak: ‘Plum’
Pvris: ‘Use Me’
Kelly Lee Owens: ‘Inner Song’