Le uscite del mese: agosto 2020

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I dischi più interessanti in uscita questo mese, con alcuni dei brani già resi noti:

7 agosto 2020

Glass Animals: ‘Dreamland’


Washed Out: ‘Purple Noon’


Another Sky: ‘I Slept On The Floor’


14 agosto 2020

Fantastic Negrito: ‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?’


Biffy Clyro: ‘A Celebration Of Endings’


James Dean Bradfield: ‘Even In Exile’


Young Jesus: ‘Welcome To Conceptual Beach’


Sea Girls: ‘Open Up Your Head’


21 agosto 2020

Bright Eyes: ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’


The Killers: ‘Imploding The Mirage’


The Lemon Twigs: ‘Songs For The General Public’


Cut Copy: ‘Freeze, Melt’


Maya Hawke: ‘Blush’


The Magic Gang: ‘Death Of The Party’


I Like Trains: ‘Kompromat’


Guided By Voices: ‘Mirrored Aztec’


No Joy: ‘Motherhood’


28 agosto 2020

Motorpsycho: ‘The All Is One’

Angel Olsen: ‘Whole New Mess’

Widowspeak: ‘Plum’


Pvris: ‘Use Me’


Kelly Lee Owens: ‘Inner Song’


