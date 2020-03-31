Le uscite del mese: aprile 2020
Tutti i dischi interessanti in uscita questo mese, con un paio dei brani già resi noti.
3 aprile 2020
Thundercat: ‘It Is What It Is’
Yves Tumor: ‘Heaven Of A Tortured Mind’
Purity Ring: ‘Womb’
M. Ward: ‘Migration Stories’
The Warlocks: ‘The Chain’
Anna Burch: ‘If You’re Dreaming’
Sports Team: ‘Deep Down Happy’
Peach Pit: ‘You And Your Friends’
10 aprile 2020
The Strokes: ‘The New Abnormal’
Hamilton Leithauser: ‘The Loves Of Your Life’
The Dream Syndicate: ‘The Universe Inside’
Soko: ‘Feel Feelings’
Pottery: ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’
Trace Mountains: ‘Lost In The Country’
17 aprile 2020
EOB: ‘Earth’
Malena Zavala: ‘La Yararà’
Enter Shikari: ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’
24 aprile 2020
Rufus Wainwright: ‘Unfollow The Rules’
Other Lives: ‘For Their Love’
Braids: ‘Shadow Offering’
Sebastien Tellier: ‘Domesticated’
Brendan Benson: ‘Dear Life’