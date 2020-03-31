Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite del mese: aprile 2020

Tutti i dischi interessanti in uscita questo mese, con un paio dei brani già resi noti.

3 aprile 2020

Thundercat: ‘It Is What It Is’


Yves Tumor: ‘Heaven Of A Tortured Mind’


Purity Ring: ‘Womb’


M. Ward: ‘Migration Stories’


The Warlocks: ‘The Chain’


Anna Burch: ‘If You’re Dreaming’


Sports Team: ‘Deep Down Happy’


Peach Pit: ‘You And Your Friends’


10 aprile 2020

The Strokes: ‘The New Abnormal’


Hamilton Leithauser: ‘The Loves Of Your Life’


The Dream Syndicate: ‘The Universe Inside’


Soko: ‘Feel Feelings’


Pottery: ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’


Trace Mountains: ‘Lost In The Country’


17 aprile 2020

EOB: ‘Earth’


Malena Zavala: ‘La Yararà’


Enter Shikari: ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’


24 aprile 2020

Rufus Wainwright: ‘Unfollow The Rules’


Other Lives: ‘For Their Love’


Braids: ‘Shadow Offering’


Sebastien Tellier: ‘Domesticated’

Brendan Benson: ‘Dear Life’


