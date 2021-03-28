Le uscite del mese: aprile 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:
2 aprile 2021
Godspeed You! Black Emperor: ‘G_d’s Pee At State’s End!’
The Natvral: ‘Tethers’
Dry Cleaning: ‘New Long Leg’
Glasvegas: ‘Godspeed’
Du Blonde: ‘Homecoming’
The Snuts: ‘W.L.’
Ryley Walker: ‘Course In Fable’
The Fratellis: ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’
9 aprile 2021
London Grammar: ‘Californian Soil’
The Spirit Of The Beehive: ‘Entertainment, Death’
16 aprile 2021
Greta Van Fleet: ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’
Offspring: ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’
Motorpsycho: ‘Kingdom Of Oblivion’
23 aprile 2021
Dinosaur Jr: ‘Sweep It Into Space’
Field Music: ‘Flat White Moon’
30 aprile 2021
Teenage Fanclub: ‘Endless Arcade’
The Coral: ‘Coral Island’
Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt Sweeney: ‘Superwolves’
Manchester Orchestra: ‘The Million Masks Of God’
Royal Blood: ‘Typhoons’
Girl In Red: ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’
Julia Stone: ‘Sixty Summers’