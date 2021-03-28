Le uscite del mese: aprile 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:

2 aprile 2021

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: ‘G_d’s Pee At State’s End!’

The Natvral: ‘Tethers’


Dry Cleaning: ‘New Long Leg’


Glasvegas: ‘Godspeed’


Du Blonde: ‘Homecoming’


The Snuts: ‘W.L.’


Ryley Walker: ‘Course In Fable’


The Fratellis: ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’


9 aprile 2021

London Grammar: ‘Californian Soil’


The Spirit Of The Beehive: ‘Entertainment, Death’


16 aprile 2021

Greta Van Fleet: ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’


Offspring: ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’


Motorpsycho: ‘Kingdom Of Oblivion’

23 aprile 2021

Dinosaur Jr: ‘Sweep It Into Space’

Field Music: ‘Flat White Moon’


30 aprile 2021

Teenage Fanclub: ‘Endless Arcade’


The Coral: ‘Coral Island’


Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt Sweeney: ‘Superwolves’


Manchester Orchestra: ‘The Million Masks Of God’


Royal Blood: ‘Typhoons’


Girl In Red: ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’


Julia Stone: ‘Sixty Summers’


