Le uscite del mese: aprile 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
1 aprile 2022
Jon Spencer And The Hitmakers: ‘Spencer Gets It Lit’
PUP: ‘The Unraveling Of Puptheband’
Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Unlimited Love’
Sondre Lerche: ‘Avatar Of Love’
8 aprile 2022
Archive: ‘Call To Arms & Angels’
Calexico: ‘El Mirador’
Father John Misty: ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’
Jack White: ‘Fear Of The Dawn’
Orville Peck: ‘Bronco’
Wet Leg: ‘Wet Leg’
15 aprile 2022
Kurt Vile: ‘(Watch My Moves)’
22 aprile 2022
Fontaines D.C.: ‘Skinty Fia’
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: ‘Omnium Gatherum’
Spiritualized: ‘Everything Was Beautiful’
29 aprile 2022
Bloc Party: ‘Alpha Games’
Girlpool: ‘Forgiveness’
Kelly Lee Owens: ‘LP.8’
Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘Two Ribbons’
Tomberlin: ‘I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…’
Toro Y Moi: ‘Mahal’