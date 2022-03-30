LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: aprile 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

1 aprile 2022

Jon Spencer And The Hitmakers: ‘Spencer Gets It Lit’

PUP: ‘The Unraveling Of Puptheband’

Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Unlimited Love’

Sondre Lerche: ‘Avatar Of Love’

8 aprile 2022

Archive: ‘Call To Arms & Angels’

Calexico: ‘El Mirador’

Father John Misty: ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’

Jack White: ‘Fear Of The Dawn’

Orville Peck: ‘Bronco’

Wet Leg: ‘Wet Leg’

15 aprile 2022

Kurt Vile: ‘(Watch My Moves)’

22 aprile 2022

Fontaines D.C.: ‘Skinty Fia’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: ‘Omnium Gatherum’

Spiritualized: ‘Everything Was Beautiful’

29 aprile 2022

Bloc Party: ‘Alpha Games’

Girlpool: ‘Forgiveness’

Kelly Lee Owens: ‘LP.8’

Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘Two Ribbons’

Tomberlin: ‘I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…’

Toro Y Moi: ‘Mahal’

