Le uscite del mese: febbraio 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:
5 febbraio 2021
Foo Fighters: ‘Medicine At Midnght’
Black Country, New Road: ‘For The First Time’
TV Priest: ‘Uppers’
Smith & Burrows: ‘Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough’
Editrix: ‘Tell Me I’m Bad’
Sun June: ‘Somewhere’
12 febbraio 2021
Django Django: ‘Glowing In The Dark’
Claud: ‘Super Monster’
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: ‘New Fragility’
Death By Unga Bunga: ‘Heavy Male Insecurity’
19 febbraio 2021
Mogwai: ‘As The Love Continues’
Tindersticks: ‘Distractions’
Tash Sultana: ‘Terra Firma’
The Hold Steady: ‘Open Door Policy’
Katy Kirby: ‘Cool Dry Place’
26 febbraio 2021
Cloud Nothings: ‘The Shadow I Remember’
Julien Baker: ‘Little Oblivions’
Balthazar: ‘Sand’
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘L.W.’
Maximo Park: ‘Nature Always Wins’
Melvins: ‘Working With God’
Alice Cooper: ‘Detroit Stories’