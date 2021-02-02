Le uscite del mese: febbraio 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:

5 febbraio 2021

Foo Fighters: ‘Medicine At Midnght’


Black Country, New Road: ‘For The First Time’


TV Priest: ‘Uppers’


Smith & Burrows: ‘Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough’


Editrix: ‘Tell Me I’m Bad’


Sun June: ‘Somewhere’


12 febbraio 2021

Django Django: ‘Glowing In The Dark’


Claud: ‘Super Monster’


Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: ‘New Fragility’


Death By Unga Bunga: ‘Heavy Male Insecurity’


19 febbraio 2021

Mogwai: ‘As The Love Continues’


Tindersticks: ‘Distractions’


Tash Sultana: ‘Terra Firma’


The Hold Steady: ‘Open Door Policy’


Katy Kirby: ‘Cool Dry Place’


26 febbraio 2021

Cloud Nothings: ‘The Shadow I Remember’


Julien Baker: ‘Little Oblivions’


Balthazar: ‘Sand’


King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘L.W.’


Maximo Park: ‘Nature Always Wins’


Melvins: ‘Working With God’


Alice Cooper: ‘Detroit Stories’


NoFX: ‘Single Album’

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

