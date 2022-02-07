Le uscite del mese: febbraio 2022

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
4 febbraio 2022
Animal Collective: ‘Time Skiffs’
A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘See Through You’
Black Country New Road: ‘Ants From Up There’
Cate Le Bon: ‘Pompeii’
Los Bitchos: ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’
Mitski: ‘Laurel Hell’
The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘Summer At Land’s End’
11 febbraio 2022
Alt-J: ‘The Dream’
Andy Bell: ‘Flickr’
Big Thief: ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’
Eddie Vedder: ‘Earthling’
Frank Turner: ‘FTHC’
Shamir: ‘Heterosexuality’
Spoon: ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’
Trentemøller: ‘Memoria’
18 febbraio 2022
Beach House: ‘Once Twice Melody’
Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘Life On Earth’
Metronomy: ‘Small World’
Sea Power: ‘Everything Was Forever’
White Lies: ‘As I Not Try To Fall Apart’
25 febbraio 2022
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard: ‘Backhand Deals’
Gang Of Youths: ‘Angel In Realtime’
Johnny Marr: ‘Fever Dreams Parts 1-4’
King Hannah: ‘I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me’
Sasami: ‘Squeeze’
Soft Cell: ‘Happiness Not Included’
Superchunk: ‘Wild Loneliness’
Tears For Fears: ‘The Tipping Point’