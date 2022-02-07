LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: febbraio 2022

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

4 febbraio 2022

Animal Collective: ‘Time Skiffs’

A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘See Through You’

Black Country New Road: ‘Ants From Up There’

Cate Le Bon: ‘Pompeii’

Los Bitchos: ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’

Mitski: ‘Laurel Hell’

The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘Summer At Land’s End’

11 febbraio 2022

Alt-J: ‘The Dream’

Andy Bell: ‘Flickr’

Big Thief: ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’

Eddie Vedder: ‘Earthling’

Frank Turner: ‘FTHC’

Shamir: ‘Heterosexuality’

Spoon: ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’

Trentemøller: ‘Memoria’

18 febbraio 2022

Beach House: ‘Once Twice Melody’

Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘Life On Earth’

Metronomy: ‘Small World’

Sea Power: ‘Everything Was Forever’

White Lies: ‘As I Not Try To Fall Apart’

25 febbraio 2022

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard: ‘Backhand Deals’

Gang Of Youths: ‘Angel In Realtime’

Johnny Marr: ‘Fever Dreams Parts 1-4’

King Hannah: ‘I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me’

Sasami: ‘Squeeze’

Soft Cell: ‘Happiness Not Included’

Superchunk: ‘Wild Loneliness’

Tears For Fears: ‘The Tipping Point’

 

