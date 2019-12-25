Le uscite del mese: gennaio 2020
Tutti i dischi interessanti in uscita nel primo mese del nuovo decennio, con alcuni dei relativi brani già resi noti:
10 gennaio 2020
Big Moon: ‘Walking Like We Do’
Georgia: ‘Seeking Thrills’
Field Music: ‘Making A New World’
Beach Slang: ‘The Deadbeat Bang Of Heartbreak City’
17 gennaio 2020
Algiers: ‘There Is No Year’
Pinegrove: ‘Marigold’
Bombay Bicycle Club: ‘Everything Else Is Gone Wrong’
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: ‘X: The Godless Void and Other Stories’
Of Montreal: ‘Yr Fun’
Courteeners: ‘More. Again. Forever.’
Mura Masa: ‘R.Y.C.’
24 gennaio 2020
Wolf Parade: ‘Thin Mind’
Wire: ‘Mind Hive’
Black Lips: ‘Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart’
Pet Shop Boys: ‘Hotspot’
Andy Shauf: ‘The Neon Skyline’
Nicolas Godin: ‘Concrete And Glass’
31 gennaio 2020
Destroyer: ‘Have We Met’
Torres: ‘Silver Tongue’
Frances Quinlan: ‘Likewise’
Poliça: ‘When We Stay Alive’
Gengahr: ‘Everything And More’
Isobel Campbell: ‘There Is No Other’
Drive-By Truckers: ‘The Unraveling’
Dan Deacon: ‘Mystic Familiar’
Ben Watt: ‘Storm Damage’
Blossoms: ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’