Le uscite del mese: gennaio 2020

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

Tutti i dischi interessanti in uscita nel primo mese del nuovo decennio, con alcuni dei relativi brani già resi noti:

10 gennaio 2020

Big Moon: ‘Walking Like We Do’


Georgia: ‘Seeking Thrills’


Field Music: ‘Making A New World’


Beach Slang: ‘The Deadbeat Bang Of Heartbreak City’


17 gennaio 2020

Algiers: ‘There Is No Year’


Pinegrove: ‘Marigold’


Bombay Bicycle Club: ‘Everything Else Is Gone Wrong’


And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: ‘X: The Godless Void and Other Stories’


Of Montreal: ‘Yr Fun’


Courteeners: ‘More. Again. Forever.’


Mura Masa: ‘R.Y.C.’


24 gennaio 2020

Wolf Parade: ‘Thin Mind’


Wire: ‘Mind Hive’

Black Lips: ‘Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart’


Pet Shop Boys: ‘Hotspot’


Andy Shauf: ‘The Neon Skyline’


Nicolas Godin: ‘Concrete And Glass’


31 gennaio 2020

Destroyer: ‘Have We Met’


Torres: ‘Silver Tongue’


Frances Quinlan: ‘Likewise’


Poliça: ‘When We Stay Alive’


Gengahr: ‘Everything And More’


Isobel Campbell: ‘There Is No Other’


Drive-By Truckers: ‘The Unraveling’

Dan Deacon: ‘Mystic Familiar’

Ben Watt: ‘Storm Damage’


Blossoms: ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’


