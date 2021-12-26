Le uscite del mese: gennaio 2022

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita il mese prossimo, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
7 gennaio 2022
Dope Lemon: ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’
Spector: ‘Now Or Whatever’
Twin Atlantic: ‘Transparency’
The Wombats: ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’
Yard Act: ‘The Overload’
14 gennaio 2022
Blood Red Shoes: ‘Ghosts On Tape’
Elvis Costello And The Imposters: ‘The Boy Named If’
The Lumineers: ‘Brightside’
Orlando Weeks: ‘Hop Up’
21 gennaio 2022
Aurora: ‘The Gods We Can Touch’
Boris: ‘W’
Miles Kane: ‘Change The Show’
Palace: ‘Shoals’
Years & Years: ‘Night Call’
28 gennaio 2022
Eels: ‘Extreme Witchcraft’
Alice Glass: ‘PREY//IV’
Anaïs Mitchell: ‘Anaïs Mitchell’
Pinegrove: ’11:11′