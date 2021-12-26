LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: gennaio 2022

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita il mese prossimo, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 gennaio 2022

Dope Lemon: ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’


Spector: ‘Now Or Whatever’


Twin Atlantic: ‘Transparency’


The Wombats: ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’


Yard Act: ‘The Overload’


14 gennaio 2022

Blood Red Shoes: ‘Ghosts On Tape’


Elvis Costello And The Imposters: ‘The Boy Named If’


The Lumineers: ‘Brightside’


Orlando Weeks: ‘Hop Up’


21 gennaio 2022

Aurora: ‘The Gods We Can Touch’


Boris: ‘W’

Miles Kane: ‘Change The Show’


Palace: ‘Shoals’


Years & Years: ‘Night Call’


28 gennaio 2022

Eels: ‘Extreme Witchcraft’


Alice Glass: ‘PREY//IV’


Anaïs Mitchell: ‘Anaïs Mitchell’


Pinegrove: ’11:11′


