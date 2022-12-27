LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: gennaio 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per arrivare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

6 gennaio 2023

Anti- Flag: ‘Lies They Tell Our Children’

Iggy Pop: ‘Every Loser’

13 gennaio 2023

Billy Nomates: ‘Cact!’

Circa Waves: ‘Never Going Under’

CVC: ‘Get Real’

Gaz Coombes: ‘Turn The Car Around’

James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra: ‘The Great White Sea Eagle’

The Subways: ‘Uncertain Joy’

The Tubs: ‘Dead Meat’

Wildes: ‘Other Words Fail Me’

20 gennaio 2023

Dave Rowntree: ‘Radio Songs’

Italia 90: ‘Living Human Treasure’

John Cale: ‘Mercy’

Ladytron: ‘Time’s Arrow’

The C.I.A.: ‘Surgery Channel’

The Murder Capital: ‘Gigi’s Recovery’

We Are Scientists: ‘Lobes’

27 gennaio 2023

Bass Drum Of Death: ‘Say I Won’t’

Complete Mountain Almanac: ‘Complete Mountain Almanac’

Fucked Up: ‘One Day’

H.C. McEntire: ‘Every Acre’

King Tuff: ‘Smalltown Stardust’

Meg Baird: ‘Furling’

Samia: ‘Honey’

The Arcs: ‘Electrophonic Cronic’

 

