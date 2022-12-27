Le uscite del mese: gennaio 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per arrivare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
6 gennaio 2023
Anti- Flag: ‘Lies They Tell Our Children’
Iggy Pop: ‘Every Loser’
13 gennaio 2023
Billy Nomates: ‘Cact!’
Circa Waves: ‘Never Going Under’
CVC: ‘Get Real’
Gaz Coombes: ‘Turn The Car Around’
James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra: ‘The Great White Sea Eagle’
The Subways: ‘Uncertain Joy’
The Tubs: ‘Dead Meat’
Wildes: ‘Other Words Fail Me’
20 gennaio 2023
Dave Rowntree: ‘Radio Songs’
Italia 90: ‘Living Human Treasure’
John Cale: ‘Mercy’
Ladytron: ‘Time’s Arrow’
The C.I.A.: ‘Surgery Channel’
The Murder Capital: ‘Gigi’s Recovery’
We Are Scientists: ‘Lobes’
27 gennaio 2023
Bass Drum Of Death: ‘Say I Won’t’
Complete Mountain Almanac: ‘Complete Mountain Almanac’
Fucked Up: ‘One Day’
H.C. McEntire: ‘Every Acre’
King Tuff: ‘Smalltown Stardust’
Meg Baird: ‘Furling’
Samia: ‘Honey’
The Arcs: ‘Electrophonic Cronic’