Le uscite del mese: giugno 2020

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I dischi più interessanti in uscita questo mese, con alcuni dei brani già resi noti:

5 giugno 2020

Muzz: ‘Muzz’


Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: ‘Sideways To New Italy’


No Age: ‘Goons Be Gone’


Hinds: ‘The Prettiest Curse’


Westerman: ‘Your Hero Is Not Dead’


Working Men’s Club: ‘Working Men’s Club’


Sondre Lerche: ‘Patience’


12 giugno 2020

Jehnny Beth: ‘To Love Is To Live’


Paul Weller: ‘On Sunset’


Orlando Weeks: ‘A Quickening’


Coriky: ‘Coriky’


Gum: ‘Out In The World’


SoKo: ‘Feel Feelings’


Orville Peck: ‘Show Pony’ EP


19 giugno 2020

Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Punisher’


Owen: ‘The Avalanche’


Sports Team: ‘Deep Down Happy’


Maya Hawke: ‘Blush’


Bob Dylan: ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’


Braids: ‘Shadow Offering’


Darkstar: ‘Civic Jams’


26 giugno 2020

Khruangbin: ‘Mordechai’


Haim: ‘Women In Music Pt. III’


Arca: ‘Kick I’


Pottery: ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’


Remo Drive: ‘A Portrait Of An Ugly Man’


Dirty Projectors: ‘Flight Tower’ EP

