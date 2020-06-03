Le uscite del mese: giugno 2020
I dischi più interessanti in uscita questo mese, con alcuni dei brani già resi noti:
5 giugno 2020
Muzz: ‘Muzz’
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: ‘Sideways To New Italy’
No Age: ‘Goons Be Gone’
Hinds: ‘The Prettiest Curse’
Westerman: ‘Your Hero Is Not Dead’
Working Men’s Club: ‘Working Men’s Club’
Sondre Lerche: ‘Patience’
12 giugno 2020
Jehnny Beth: ‘To Love Is To Live’
Paul Weller: ‘On Sunset’
Orlando Weeks: ‘A Quickening’
Coriky: ‘Coriky’
Gum: ‘Out In The World’
SoKo: ‘Feel Feelings’
Orville Peck: ‘Show Pony’ EP
19 giugno 2020
Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Punisher’
Owen: ‘The Avalanche’
Sports Team: ‘Deep Down Happy’
Maya Hawke: ‘Blush’
Bob Dylan: ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’
Braids: ‘Shadow Offering’
Darkstar: ‘Civic Jams’
26 giugno 2020
Khruangbin: ‘Mordechai’
Haim: ‘Women In Music Pt. III’
Arca: ‘Kick I’
Pottery: ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’
Remo Drive: ‘A Portrait Of An Ugly Man’