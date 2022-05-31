Le uscite del mese: giugno 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita il mese entrante, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
3 giugno 2022
Andrew Bird: ‘Inside Problems’
Angel Olsen: ‘Big Time’
Drive-By Truckers: ‘Welcome 2 Club XIII’
Fantastic Negrito: ‘White Jesus Black Problems’
Horsegirl: ‘Versions Of Modern Performance’
Poliça: ‘Madness’
10 giugno 2022
Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler’: ‘For All Our Days That Tear The Heart’
Life: ‘North East Coastal Town’
Kula Shaker: ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’
Shearwater: ‘The Great Awakening’
The Dream Syndicate: ‘Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions’
17 giugno 2022
Foals: ‘Life Is Yours’
Perfume Genius: ‘Ugly Season’
Spencer Krug: ‘Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One’
TV Priest: ‘My Other People’
24 giugno 2022
Alexisonfire: ‘Otherness’
Martin Courtney: ‘Magic Sign’
Porcupine Tree: ‘Closer/Continuation’
Regina Spektor: ‘Home, Before And After’
Soccer Mommy: ‘Sometimes, Forever’
The Brian Jonestown Massacre: ‘Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees’
Zola Jesus: ‘Arkhon’