Le uscite del mese: giugno 2022

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita il mese entrante, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

3 giugno 2022

Andrew Bird: ‘Inside Problems’

Angel Olsen: ‘Big Time’

Drive-By Truckers: ‘Welcome 2 Club XIII’

Fantastic Negrito: ‘White Jesus Black Problems’

Horsegirl: ‘Versions Of Modern Performance’

Poliça: ‘Madness’

10 giugno 2022

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler’: ‘For All Our Days That Tear The Heart’

Life: ‘North East Coastal Town’

Kula Shaker: ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’

Shearwater: ‘The Great Awakening’

The Dream Syndicate: ‘Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions’

17 giugno 2022

Foals: ‘Life Is Yours’

Perfume Genius: ‘Ugly Season’

Spencer Krug: ‘Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One’

TV Priest: ‘My Other People’

24 giugno 2022

Alexisonfire: ‘Otherness’

Martin Courtney: ‘Magic Sign’

Porcupine Tree: ‘Closer/Continuation’

Regina Spektor: ‘Home, Before And After’

Soccer Mommy: ‘Sometimes, Forever’

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: ‘Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees’

Zola Jesus: ‘Arkhon’

