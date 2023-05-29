LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: giugno 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

2 giugno 2023

Baxter Dury: ‘I Thought I Was Better Than You’

Beach Fossils: ‘Bunny’

Ben Folds: ‘What Matters Most’

Ben Harper: ‘Wide Open Light’


Bully: ‘Lucky For You’

Cowboy Junkies: ‘Such Ferocious Beauty’

Foo Fighters: ‘But Here We Are’


Half Moon Run: ‘Salt’

Jake Shears: ‘Last Man Dancing’

Juan Wauters: ‘Wandering Rebel’

Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Versions Of Us’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: ‘Council Skies’


Protomartyr: ‘Formal Growth In The Desert’


Rancid: ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’

9 giugno 2023

Christine And The Queens: ‘Paranoïa, Angels, True Love’

Decisive Pink: ‘Ticket To Fame’

Dream Wife: ‘Social Lubrication’

Febble Little Horse: ‘Girl With Fish’

Gengahr: ‘Red Sun Titans’


Jason Isbell: ‘Weathervanes’

Jenny Lewis: ‘Joy’all’


Jess Williamson: ‘Time Ain’t Accidental’

King Krule: ‘Space Heavy’

Lightning Dust: ‘Nostalgia Killer’

Nicholas Allbrook: ‘Manganese’


Squid: ‘O Monolith’

The Boo Radleys: ‘Eight’


The View: ‘Exorcism Of Youth’

This Is The Kit: ‘Careful Of Your Keepers’

Youth Lagoon: ‘Heaven Is A Junkyard’

16 giugno 2023

Ben Howard: ‘Is It?’


Django Django: ‘Off Planet’


King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse…’

Queens Of The Stone Age: ‘In Times New Roman…’

23 giugno 2023

Albert Hammond Jr: ‘Melodies On Hiatus’


Cable Ties: ‘All Her Plans’

Cory Hanson: ‘Western Cum’

Geese: ‘3D Country’

M. Ward: ‘Supernatural Thing’

Swans: ‘The Beggar’

Wye Oak: ‘Every Day Like The Last’

30 giugno 2023

Bdrmm: ‘I Don’t Know’

Do Nothing: ‘Snake Sideways’

Grian Chatten: ‘Chaos For The Fly’

Joanna Sternberg: ‘I’ve Got Me’

Lucinda Williams: ‘Stories From A Rock ‘n’ Roll Heart’

Nothing But Thieves: ‘Dead Club City’


The Japanese House: ‘In End It Always Does’

