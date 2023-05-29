Le uscite del mese: giugno 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

2 giugno 2023

Baxter Dury: ‘I Thought I Was Better Than You’

<a href="https://baxterdury.bandcamp.com/album/i-thought-i-was-better-than-you">I Thought I Was Better Than You by Baxter Dury</a>

Beach Fossils: ‘Bunny’

<a href="https://beachfo.bandcamp.com/album/bunny">Bunny by Beach Fossils</a>

Ben Folds: ‘What Matters Most’

<a href="https://benfolds.bandcamp.com/album/what-matters-most">What Matters Most by Ben Folds</a>

Ben Harper: ‘Wide Open Light’



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bully: ‘Lucky For You’

<a href="https://bullythemusic.bandcamp.com/album/lucky-for-you">Lucky For You by Bully</a>

Cowboy Junkies: ‘Such Ferocious Beauty’

<a href="https://cowboy-junkies.bandcamp.com/album/open">Open by Cowboy Junkies</a>

Foo Fighters: ‘But Here We Are’





Half Moon Run: ‘Salt’

<a href="https://halfmoonrun.bandcamp.com/album/salt">Salt by Half Moon Run</a>

Jake Shears: ‘Last Man Dancing’

<a href="https://jakeshears.bandcamp.com/album/last-man-dancing">Last Man Dancing by Jake Shears</a>

Juan Wauters: ‘Wandering Rebel’

<a href="https://juanwauters.bandcamp.com/album/wandering-rebel">Wandering Rebel by Juan Wauters</a>

Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Versions Of Us’

<a href="https://lanternsonthelake.bandcamp.com/album/versions-of-us">Versions Of Us by Lanterns On The Lake</a>

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: ‘Council Skies’





Protomartyr: ‘Formal Growth In The Desert’





Rancid: ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’

<a href="https://rancid.bandcamp.com/album/tomorrow-never-comes">Tomorrow Never Comes by Rancid</a>

9 giugno 2023

Christine And The Queens: ‘Paranoïa, Angels, True Love’

<a href="https://christineandthequeens.bandcamp.com/album/parano-a-angels-true-love">PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE by Christine and the Queens</a>

Decisive Pink: ‘Ticket To Fame’

<a href="https://decisivepink.bandcamp.com/album/ticket-to-fame">Ticket To Fame by Decisive Pink</a>

Dream Wife: ‘Social Lubrication’

<a href="https://dreamwife.bandcamp.com/album/social-lubrication">Social Lubrication by Dream Wife</a>

Febble Little Horse: ‘Girl With Fish’

<a href="https://feeblelittlehorse.bandcamp.com/album/girl-with-fish">Girl with Fish by feeble little horse</a>

Gengahr: ‘Red Sun Titans’





Jason Isbell: ‘Weathervanes’

<a href="https://jasonisbell.bandcamp.com/album/weathervanes">Weathervanes by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit</a>

Jenny Lewis: ‘Joy’all’





Jess Williamson: ‘Time Ain’t Accidental’

<a href="https://jesswilliamson.bandcamp.com/album/time-aint-accidental-2">Time Ain’t Accidental by Jess Williamson</a>

King Krule: ‘Space Heavy’

<a href="https://kingkrule.bandcamp.com/album/space-heavy">Space Heavy by King Krule</a>

Lightning Dust: ‘Nostalgia Killer’

<a href="https://lightningdust.bandcamp.com/album/nostalgia-killer">Nostalgia Killer by Lightning Dust</a>

Nicholas Allbrook: ‘Manganese’





Squid: ‘O Monolith’

<a href="https://squiduk.bandcamp.com/album/o-monolith">O Monolith by Squid</a>

The Boo Radleys: ‘Eight’



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The View: ‘Exorcism Of Youth’

<a href="https://theview.bandcamp.com/album/exorcism-of-youth">Exorcism Of Youth by The View</a>

This Is The Kit: ‘Careful Of Your Keepers’

<a href="https://thisisthekit.bandcamp.com/album/off-off-on">Off Off On by This Is The Kit</a>

Youth Lagoon: ‘Heaven Is A Junkyard’

<a href="https://youthlagoon.bandcamp.com/album/heaven-is-a-junkyard">Heaven Is a Junkyard by Youth Lagoon</a>

16 giugno 2023

Ben Howard: ‘Is It?’





Django Django: ‘Off Planet’





King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse…’

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/petrodragonic-apocalypse-or-dawn-of-eternal-night-an-annihilation-of-planet-earth-and-the-beginning-of-merciless-damnation">PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Queens Of The Stone Age: ‘In Times New Roman…’

<a href="https://qotsa.bandcamp.com/album/in-times-new-roman">In Times New Roman… by Queens of the Stone Age</a>

23 giugno 2023

Albert Hammond Jr: ‘Melodies On Hiatus’





Cable Ties: ‘All Her Plans’

<a href="https://cableties.bandcamp.com/album/all-her-plans">All Her Plans by Cable Ties</a>

Cory Hanson: ‘Western Cum’

<a href="https://coryhanson.bandcamp.com/album/western-cum">Western Cum by Cory Hanson</a>

Geese: ‘3D Country’

<a href="https://geesebandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/3d-country">3D Country by Geese</a>

M. Ward: ‘Supernatural Thing’

<a href="https://m-ward.bandcamp.com/album/supernatural-thing">Supernatural Thing by M. Ward</a>

Swans: ‘The Beggar’

<a href="https://swans.bandcamp.com/album/the-beggar">The Beggar by SWANS</a>

Wye Oak: ‘Every Day Like The Last’

<a href="https://wyeoak.bandcamp.com/album/every-day-like-the-last">Every Day Like the Last by Wye Oak</a>

30 giugno 2023

Bdrmm: ‘I Don’t Know’

<a href="https://bdrmm.bandcamp.com/album/i-dont-know">I Don’t Know by bdrmm</a>

Do Nothing: ‘Snake Sideways’

<a href="https://thebanddonothing.bandcamp.com/album/snake-sideways">Snake Sideways by Do Nothing</a>

Grian Chatten: ‘Chaos For The Fly’

<a href="https://grianchatten.bandcamp.com/album/chaos-for-the-fly">Chaos For The Fly by Grian Chatten</a>

Joanna Sternberg: ‘I’ve Got Me’

<a href="https://joannasternberg.bandcamp.com/album/ive-got-me">I’ve Got Me by Joanna Sternberg</a>

Lucinda Williams: ‘Stories From A Rock ‘n’ Roll Heart’

<a href="https://lucindawilliams.bandcamp.com/album/happy-woman-blues">Happy Woman Blues by Lucinda Williams</a>

Nothing But Thieves: ‘Dead Club City’



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Japanese House: ‘In End It Always Does’