Le uscite del mese: luglio 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
1 luglio 2022
Paolo Nutini: ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’
8 luglio 2022
James Righton: ‘Jim, I’m Still Here’
Katy J Pearson: ‘Sound In The Morning’
Laura Veirs: ‘Found Light’
Metric: ‘Formentera’
Spiral Stairs: ‘Medley Attack!!!’
Viagra Boys: ‘Cave World’
15 luglio 2022
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: ‘XI: Bleed Here Now’
Beabadoobee: ‘Beatopia’
Black Midi: ‘Hellfire’
Cassia: ‘Why You Lacking Energy?’
Interpol: ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’
Steve Lacy: ‘Gemini Rights’
Superorganism: ‘World Wide Pop’
Working Men’s Club: ‘Fear Fear’
22 luglio 2022
Ben Harper: ‘Bloodline Maintenance’
Jack White: ‘Entering Heaven Alive’
Oh Wonder: ’22 Make’
Sports Team: ‘Gulp!’
The Kooks: ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’
Ty Segall: ‘Hello, Hi’
29 luglio 2022
Emily Yacina: ‘All The Things’
Florist: ‘Florist’
Jamie T: ‘The Theory Of Whatever’
Of Montreal: ‘Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck’
Tallies: ‘Patina’