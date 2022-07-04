LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: luglio 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

1 luglio 2022

Paolo Nutini: ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’

8 luglio 2022

James Righton: ‘Jim, I’m Still Here’

Katy J Pearson: ‘Sound In The Morning’

Laura Veirs: ‘Found Light’

Metric: ‘Formentera’

Spiral Stairs: ‘Medley Attack!!!’

Viagra Boys: ‘Cave World’

15 luglio 2022

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: ‘XI: Bleed Here Now’

Beabadoobee: ‘Beatopia’

Black Midi: ‘Hellfire’

Cassia: ‘Why You Lacking Energy?’

Interpol: ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’

Steve Lacy: ‘Gemini Rights’

Superorganism: ‘World Wide Pop’

Working Men’s Club: ‘Fear Fear’

22 luglio 2022

Ben Harper: ‘Bloodline Maintenance’

Jack White: ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Oh Wonder: ’22 Make’

Sports Team: ‘Gulp!’

The Kooks: ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’

Ty Segall: ‘Hello, Hi’

29 luglio 2022

Emily Yacina: ‘All The Things’

Florist: ‘Florist’

Jamie T: ‘The Theory Of Whatever’

Of Montreal: ‘Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck’

Tallies: ‘Patina’

