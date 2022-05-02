Le uscite del mese: maggio 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
6 maggio 2022
!!!: ‘Let It Be Blue’
Arcade Fire: ‘We’
Belle And Sebastian: ‘A Bit Of Previous’
Hater: ‘Sincere’
Pink Mountaintops: ‘Peacock Pools’
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: ‘Endless Rooms’
Sharon Van Etten: ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’
L’artista non ha rilasciato anticipazioni
Soft Cell: ‘Happiness Not Included’
Sunflower Bean: ‘Headful Of Sugar’
The Waterboys: ‘All Souls Hill’
Warpaint: ‘Radiate Like This’
13 maggio 2022
Florence + The Machine: ‘Dance Fever’
Kevin Morby: ‘This Is A Photograph’
Moderat: ‘More D4ta’
The Black Keys: ‘Dropout Boogie’
The Smile: ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’
Say Sue Me: ‘The Last Thing Left’
20 maggio 2022
Charlie Hickey: ‘Nervous At Night’
Cola: ‘Deep In View’
Craig Finn: ‘A Legacy Of Rentals’
Everything Everything: ‘Raw Data Feel’
Jordana: ‘Face The Wall’
Lykke Li: ‘Eyeye’
Porridge Radio: ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’
Soak: ‘If I Never Know You Like This Again’
Zola Jesus: ‘Arkhon’
27 maggio 2022
Alfie Templeman: ‘Mellow Moon’
Liam Gallagher: ‘C’mon You Know’
Stars: ‘From Capleton Hill’
Wilco: ‘Cruel Country’