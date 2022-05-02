LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: maggio 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

6 maggio 2022

!!!: ‘Let It Be Blue’

Arcade Fire: ‘We’

Belle And Sebastian: ‘A Bit Of Previous’

Hater: ‘Sincere’

Pink Mountaintops: ‘Peacock Pools’

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: ‘Endless Rooms’

Sharon Van Etten: ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’

L’artista non ha rilasciato anticipazioni

Soft Cell: ‘Happiness Not Included’

Sunflower Bean: ‘Headful Of Sugar’

The Waterboys: ‘All Souls Hill’

Warpaint: ‘Radiate Like This’

13 maggio 2022

Florence + The Machine: ‘Dance Fever’

Kevin Morby: ‘This Is A Photograph’

Moderat: ‘More D4ta’

The Black Keys: ‘Dropout Boogie’

The Smile: ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’

Say Sue Me: ‘The Last Thing Left’

20 maggio 2022

Charlie Hickey: ‘Nervous At Night’

Cola: ‘Deep In View’

Craig Finn: ‘A Legacy Of Rentals’

Everything Everything: ‘Raw Data Feel’

Jordana: ‘Face The Wall’

Lykke Li: ‘Eyeye’

Porridge Radio: ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’

Soak: ‘If I Never Know You Like This Again’

Zola Jesus: ‘Arkhon’

27 maggio 2022

Alfie Templeman: ‘Mellow Moon’

Liam Gallagher: ‘C’mon You Know’

Stars: ‘From Capleton Hill’

Wilco: ‘Cruel Country’

