Le uscite del mese: marzo 2020
Tutti i dischi interessanti in uscita questo mese, con alcuni dei relativi brani già resi noti:
6 marzo 2020
U.S. Girls: ‘Heavy Light’
Stephen Malkmus: ‘Traditional Techniques’
Caroline Rose: ‘Superstar’
Jonathan Wilson: ‘Dixie Blur’
Disq: ‘Collector’
Phantogram: ‘Ceremony’
Islet: ‘Eyelet’
Cornershop: ‘England Is A Garden’
13 marzo 2020
CocoRosie: ‘Put The Shine On’
Peter Bjorn And John: ‘Endless Dream’
Districts: ‘You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere’
Porches: Ricky Music’
Porridge Radio: ‘Every Bad’
20 marzo 2020
Morrissey: ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’
James Righton: ‘The Performer’
Arbouretum: ‘Let It All In’
Moaning: ‘Uneasy Laughter’
Baxter Dury: ‘The Night Chancers’
27 marzo 2020
Pearl Jam: ‘Gigaton’
Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams: ‘Aporia’
Waxahatchee: ‘Saint Cloud’
Brian Fallon: ‘Local Honey’
Half Waif: ‘The Caretaker’
Cable Ties: ‘Far Enough’