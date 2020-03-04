Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite del mese: marzo 2020

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

Tutti i dischi interessanti in uscita questo mese, con alcuni dei relativi brani già resi noti:

6 marzo 2020

U.S. Girls: ‘Heavy Light’


Stephen Malkmus: ‘Traditional Techniques’


Caroline Rose: ‘Superstar’


Jonathan Wilson: ‘Dixie Blur’


Disq: ‘Collector’


Phantogram: ‘Ceremony’


Islet: ‘Eyelet’


Cornershop: ‘England Is A Garden’


13 marzo 2020

CocoRosie: ‘Put The Shine On’


Peter Bjorn And John: ‘Endless Dream’


Districts: ‘You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere’


Porches: Ricky Music’


Porridge Radio: ‘Every Bad’


20 marzo 2020

Morrissey: ‘I  Am Not A Dog On A Chain’


James Righton: ‘The Performer’


Arbouretum: ‘Let It All In’

Moaning: ‘Uneasy Laughter’


Baxter Dury: ‘The Night Chancers’


27 marzo 2020

Pearl Jam: ‘Gigaton’


Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams: ‘Aporia’


Waxahatchee: ‘Saint Cloud’


Brian Fallon: ‘Local Honey’


Half Waif: ‘The Caretaker’


Cable Ties: ‘Far Enough’


