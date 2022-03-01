Le uscite del mese: marzo 2022

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
4 marzo 2022
Band Of Horses: ‘Things Are Great’
Nilüfer Yanya: ‘Painless’
Peach Pit: ‘From 2 To 3’
Stereophonics: ‘Ooycha!’
The Weather Station: ‘How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars’
11 marzo 2022
Alex Cameron: ‘Oxy Music’
Bodega: ‘Broken Equipment’
Jenny Hval: ‘Classic Objects’
The Boo Radleys: ‘Keep On With Falling’
The Districts: ‘Great American Painting’
Widowspeak: ‘The Jacket’
18 marzo 2022
Feeder: ‘Torpedo’
Midlake: ‘For The Sake Of Bethel Woods’
Sonic Youth: ‘In/Out/In’
Yumi Zouma: ‘Present Tense’
25 marzo 2022
Aldous Harding: ‘Warm Chris’
Barrie: ‘Barbara’
Destroyer: ‘Labirinthitis’
Get Well Soon: ‘Amen’
Placebo: ‘Never Let Me Go’