Le uscite del mese: marzo 2022

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

4 marzo 2022

Band Of Horses: ‘Things Are Great’

Nilüfer Yanya: ‘Painless’

Peach Pit: ‘From 2 To 3’

Stereophonics: ‘Ooycha!’

The Weather Station: ‘How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars’

11 marzo 2022

Alex Cameron: ‘Oxy Music’

Bodega: ‘Broken Equipment’

Jenny Hval: ‘Classic Objects’

The Boo Radleys: ‘Keep On With Falling’

The Districts: ‘Great American Painting’

Widowspeak: ‘The Jacket’

18 marzo 2022

Feeder: ‘Torpedo’

Midlake: ‘For The Sake Of Bethel Woods’

Sonic Youth: ‘In/Out/In’

Yumi Zouma: ‘Present Tense’

25 marzo 2022

Aldous Harding: ‘Warm Chris’

Barrie: ‘Barbara’

Destroyer: ‘Labirinthitis’

Get Well Soon: ‘Amen’

Placebo: ‘Never Let Me Go’

