Le uscite del mese: novembre 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con una o due anticipazioni già rese note:
1 novembre 2021
Jonsi: ‘Obsidian’
5 novembre 2021
Snail Mail: ‘Valentine’
Parcels: ‘Day/Night’
Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu: ‘The Solution Is Restless’
Nation Of Language: ‘A Way Forward’
12 novembre 2021
Damon Albarn: ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’
Idles: ‘Crawler’
Courtney Barnett: ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’
The Dodos: ‘Grizzly Peak’
Dope Lemon: ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’
19 novembre 2021
Elbow: ‘Flying Dream 1’
The Darkness: ‘Motorheart’
Deap Vally: ‘Marriage’
26 novembre 2021
The KVB: ‘Unity’
Julie Dorion: ‘I Thought Of You’