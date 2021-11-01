LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: novembre 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con una o due anticipazioni già rese note:

1 novembre 2021

Jonsi: ‘Obsidian’


5 novembre 2021

Snail Mail: ‘Valentine’


Parcels: ‘Day/Night’


Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu: ‘The Solution Is Restless’


Nation Of Language: ‘A Way Forward’


12 novembre 2021

Damon Albarn: ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’


Idles: ‘Crawler’

Courtney Barnett: ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’


The Dodos: ‘Grizzly Peak’


Dope Lemon: ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’


19 novembre 2021

Elbow: ‘Flying Dream 1’


The Darkness: ‘Motorheart’


Deap Vally: ‘Marriage’


26 novembre 2021

The KVB: ‘Unity’


Julie Dorion: ‘I Thought Of You’


