Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2020
I dischi di maggiore interesse in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcuni dei brani già resi noti:
2 ottobre 2020
Jonsi: ‘Shiver’
Jaded Hearts Club: ‘You’Ve Always Been There’
Roisin Murphy: ‘Roisin Machine’
Working Men’s Club: ‘Working Men’s Club’
Shamir: ‘Shamir’
Groove Armada: ‘Edge Of The Horizon’
LANY: ‘Mama’s Boy’
9 ottobre 2020
Future Islands: ‘As Long As You Are’
Travis: ’10 Songs’
Andy Bell: ‘The View From Halfway Down’
Metz: ‘Atlas Vending’
Touché Amoré: ‘Lament’
Emmy The Great: ‘April/月音’
Slow Pulp: ‘Moveys’
The Goodbye Party: ‘Beautiful Motors’
16 ottobre 2020
Matt Berninger: ‘Serpentine Prison’
Kevin Morby: ‘Sundowner’
Beabadoobee: ‘Fake It Flowers’
Annie: ‘Dark Hearts’
23 ottobre 2020
Adrianne Lenker: ‘Songs’
Gorillaz: ‘Song Machine’
Bruce Springsteen: ‘Letter To You’
Jeff Tweedy: ‘Love Is The King’
Fuzz: ‘III’
Boy Pablo: ‘Wachito Rico’
Laura Veirs: ‘My Echo’
The Mountain Goats: ‘Getting Into Knives’
Keaton Henson: ‘Monument’
This Is The Kit: ‘Off Off On’
Loma: ‘Don’t Shy Away’
Nothing But Thieves: ‘Moral Panic’
30 ottobre 2020
Eels: ‘Earth To Dora’
Nothing: ‘The Great Dismal’
Elvis Costello: ‘Hey Clockface’
Puscifer: ‘Existential Reckoning’
The Fratellis: ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’