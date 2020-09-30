Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2020

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I dischi di maggiore interesse in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcuni dei brani già resi noti:

2 ottobre 2020

Jonsi: ‘Shiver’


Jaded Hearts Club: ‘You’Ve Always Been There’


Roisin Murphy: ‘Roisin Machine’


Working Men’s Club:  ‘Working Men’s Club’


Shamir: ‘Shamir’


Groove Armada: ‘Edge Of The Horizon’


LANY: ‘Mama’s Boy’


9 ottobre 2020

Future Islands: ‘As Long As You Are’


Travis: ’10 Songs’


Andy Bell: ‘The View From Halfway Down’


Metz: ‘Atlas Vending’


Touché Amoré: ‘Lament’


Emmy The Great: ‘April/月音’


Slow Pulp: ‘Moveys’


The Goodbye Party: ‘Beautiful Motors’


16 ottobre 2020

Matt Berninger: ‘Serpentine Prison’


Kevin Morby: ‘Sundowner’


Beabadoobee: ‘Fake It Flowers’


Annie: ‘Dark Hearts’


23 ottobre 2020

Adrianne Lenker: ‘Songs’

Gorillaz: ‘Song Machine’


Bruce Springsteen: ‘Letter To You’


Jeff Tweedy: ‘Love Is The King’


Fuzz: ‘III’


Boy Pablo: ‘Wachito Rico’


Laura Veirs: ‘My Echo’


The Mountain Goats: ‘Getting Into Knives’


Keaton Henson: ‘Monument’


This Is The Kit: ‘Off Off On’


Loma: ‘Don’t Shy Away’


Nothing But Thieves: ‘Moral Panic’


30 ottobre 2020

Eels: ‘Earth To Dora’


Nothing: ‘The Great Dismal’


Elvis Costello: ‘Hey Clockface’


Puscifer: ‘Existential Reckoning’


The Fratellis: ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’


