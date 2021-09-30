Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con un’anticipazione già resa nota:
1 ottobre 2021
Pond: ‘9’
Tirzah: ‘Colourgrade’
Explosions In The Sky: ‘Big Bend’ OST
8 ottobre 2021
James Blake: ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’
Sam Fender: ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Efterklang: ‘Windflowers’
The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die: ‘Illusory Walls’
Porches: ‘All Day Gentle Hold!’
We Are Scientists: ‘Huffy’
15 ottobre 2021
Coldplay: ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Hayden Thorpe: ‘Moondust For My Diamond’
Johnny Marr: ‘Fever Dream Pt.1’ EP
22 ottobre 2021
Parquet Courts: ‘A Sympathy For Life’
Biffy Clyro: ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’
Hand Habits: ‘Fun House’
Grouper: ‘Shade’
Helado Negro: ‘Far In’
Clinic: ‘Fantasy Island’
My Morning Jacket: ‘My Morning Jacket’
Black Marble: ‘Fast Idol’
Oscar And The Wolf: ‘The Shimmer’
29 ottobre 2021
The War On Drugs: ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’
Tori Amos: ‘Ocean To Ocean’
Marissa Nadler: ‘The Path Of The Cloud’