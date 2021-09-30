LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con un’anticipazione già resa nota:

1 ottobre 2021

Pond: ‘9’

Tirzah: ‘Colourgrade’

Explosions In The Sky: ‘Big Bend’ OST

8 ottobre 2021

James Blake: ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’

Sam Fender: ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Efterklang: ‘Windflowers’

The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die: ‘Illusory Walls’

Porches: ‘All Day Gentle Hold!’

We Are Scientists: ‘Huffy’

15 ottobre 2021

Coldplay: ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Hayden Thorpe: ‘Moondust For My Diamond’

Johnny Marr: ‘Fever Dream Pt.1’ EP

22 ottobre 2021

Parquet Courts: ‘A Sympathy For Life’

Biffy Clyro: ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’

Hand Habits: ‘Fun House’

Grouper: ‘Shade’

Helado Negro: ‘Far In’

Clinic: ‘Fantasy Island’

My Morning Jacket: ‘My Morning Jacket’

Black Marble: ‘Fast Idol’

Oscar And The Wolf: ‘The Shimmer’

29 ottobre 2021

The War On Drugs: ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

Tori Amos: ‘Ocean To Ocean’

Marissa Nadler: ‘The Path Of The Cloud’

 

