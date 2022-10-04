LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

7 ottobre 2022

A.A. Williams: ‘As The Moon Rests’

Alvvays: ‘Blue Rev’

Bonnie Light Horsman; ‘Rolling Golden Holy’

Broken Bells: ‘Into The Blue’

Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Loose Future’

Disq: ‘Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet’

Easy Life: ‘Maybe In Another Life’

Gilla Band: ‘Most Normal’

Indigo Sparke: ‘Hysteria’

Oh Wonder: ’22 Make’

Sorry: ‘Anywhere But Here’

The Orielles: ‘Tableau’

Will Sheff: ‘Nothing Special’

14 ottobre 2022

Bill Callahan: ‘Reality’

Black Lips: ‘Apocalypse Love’

Brian Eno: ‘Foreverandevermore’

Plains: ‘I Walked With You A Ways’

Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’

Skullcrusher: ‘Quiet The Room’

The 1975: ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The Big Moon: ‘Here Is Everything’

The Lightning Seeds: ‘See You In The Stars’

21 ottobre 2022

Archers Of Loaf: ‘Reason In Decline’

Arctic Monkeys: ‘The Car’

Dry Cleaning: ‘Stumpwork’

Frankie Cosmos: ‘Inner World Peace’

Goat: ‘Oh Death’

Jesse Tabish: ‘Cowboy Ballads Part 1’

Tegan And Sara: ‘Crybaby’

28 ottobre 2022

Asgeir: ‘Time On My Hands’

Benjamin Clementine: ‘And I Have Been’

Junior Boys: ‘Waiting Game’

Martha: ‘Please Don’t Take Me Back’

Luke Haines & Peter Buck: ‘All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out’

