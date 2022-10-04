Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
7 ottobre 2022
A.A. Williams: ‘As The Moon Rests’
Alvvays: ‘Blue Rev’
Bonnie Light Horsman; ‘Rolling Golden Holy’
Broken Bells: ‘Into The Blue’
Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Loose Future’
Disq: ‘Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet’
Easy Life: ‘Maybe In Another Life’
Gilla Band: ‘Most Normal’
Indigo Sparke: ‘Hysteria’
Oh Wonder: ’22 Make’
Sorry: ‘Anywhere But Here’
The Orielles: ‘Tableau’
Will Sheff: ‘Nothing Special’
14 ottobre 2022
Bill Callahan: ‘Reality’
Black Lips: ‘Apocalypse Love’
Brian Eno: ‘Foreverandevermore’
Plains: ‘I Walked With You A Ways’
Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’
Skullcrusher: ‘Quiet The Room’
The 1975: ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
The Big Moon: ‘Here Is Everything’
The Lightning Seeds: ‘See You In The Stars’
21 ottobre 2022
Archers Of Loaf: ‘Reason In Decline’
Arctic Monkeys: ‘The Car’
Dry Cleaning: ‘Stumpwork’
Frankie Cosmos: ‘Inner World Peace’
Goat: ‘Oh Death’
Jesse Tabish: ‘Cowboy Ballads Part 1’
Tegan And Sara: ‘Crybaby’
28 ottobre 2022
Asgeir: ‘Time On My Hands’
Benjamin Clementine: ‘And I Have Been’
Junior Boys: ‘Waiting Game’
Martha: ‘Please Don’t Take Me Back’
Luke Haines & Peter Buck: ‘All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out’