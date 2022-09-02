LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: settembre 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

2 settembre 2022

Two Door Cinema Club: ‘Keep On Smiling’

9 settembre 2022

Built To Spill: ‘When The Wind Forgets Your Name’

Oliver Sim: ‘Hideous Bastard’

Preoccupations: ‘Arrangements’

The Afghan Whigs: ‘How Do You Burn?’

16 settembre 2022

Death Cab For Cutie: ‘Asphalt Meadows’

Marcus Mumford: ‘(self-titled)’

No Age: ‘People Helping People’

Starcrawler: ‘She Said’

Suede: ‘Autofiction’

The Beths: ‘Expert In A Dying Field’

The Black Angels: ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’

The Mars Volta: ‘The Mars Volta’

Turin Breaks: ‘Wide-Eyed Nowhere’

Whitney: ‘Spark’

Young Jesus: ‘Shepherd Head’

23 settembre 2022

Alex G: ‘God Save The Animals’

Beth Orton: ‘Weather Alive’

Editors: ‘EBM’

Maya Hawke: ‘Moss’

Sports Team: ‘Gulp!’

Tamino: ‘Sahar’

Tim Burgess: ‘Typical Music’

The Soft Moon: ‘Exister’

30 settembre 2022

Bjork: ‘Fossora’

L’artista non ha ancora rilasciato anticipazioni ufficiali

Lambchop: ‘The Bible’

Pixies: ‘Doggerel’

Titus Andronicus: ‘The Will To Live’

The Big Pink: ‘The Love That’s Ours’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ‘Cool It Down’

