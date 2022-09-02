Le uscite del mese: settembre 2022

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita questo mese, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
2 settembre 2022
Two Door Cinema Club: ‘Keep On Smiling’
9 settembre 2022
Built To Spill: ‘When The Wind Forgets Your Name’
Oliver Sim: ‘Hideous Bastard’
Preoccupations: ‘Arrangements’
The Afghan Whigs: ‘How Do You Burn?’
16 settembre 2022
Death Cab For Cutie: ‘Asphalt Meadows’
Marcus Mumford: ‘(self-titled)’
No Age: ‘People Helping People’
Starcrawler: ‘She Said’
Suede: ‘Autofiction’
The Beths: ‘Expert In A Dying Field’
The Black Angels: ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’
The Mars Volta: ‘The Mars Volta’
Turin Breaks: ‘Wide-Eyed Nowhere’
Whitney: ‘Spark’
Young Jesus: ‘Shepherd Head’
23 settembre 2022
Alex G: ‘God Save The Animals’
Beth Orton: ‘Weather Alive’
Editors: ‘EBM’
Maya Hawke: ‘Moss’
Sports Team: ‘Gulp!’
Tamino: ‘Sahar’
Tim Burgess: ‘Typical Music’
The Soft Moon: ‘Exister’
30 settembre 2022
Bjork: ‘Fossora’
L’artista non ha ancora rilasciato anticipazioni ufficiali