Le uscite della settimana: Florist, Sun’s Signature, Tallies, Of Montreal…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Florist: ‘Florist’
indie-folk

2. Sun’s Signature: ‘Sun’s Signature’ EP
dream-pop

3. Tallies: ‘Patina’
jangle-pop

4. Of Montreal: ‘Freeware Lucifer F*ck F*ck F*ck’
art-pop

5. DC Gore: ‘All These Things’
new wave

6. King Princess: ‘Hold On Baby’
sophisti-pop

7. Maggie Rogers: ‘Surrender’
sophisti-pop

8. Wilder Maker: Male Models’
cowboy-pop

9. Josh Rouse: ‘Going Places’
indie-folk

10. Dune Rats: ‘Real Rare Whale’
surf-punk

