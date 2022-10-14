Le uscite della settimana: 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Lips, Bill Callahan…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Skullcrusher: ‘Quiet The Room’
indie-folk
2. Plains: ‘I Walked With You A Ways’
indie-folk
3. Bill Callahan: ‘Reality’
indie-folk
4. The 1975: ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
pop-rock
5. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘They Only Wanted Your Soul’
jangle-pop
6. Black Lips: ‘Apocalypse Love’
garage-rock
7. Brian Eno: ‘Foreverandevernomore’
experimental-pop
8. The Lightning Seeds: ‘See You In The Stars’
brit-pop
9. The Big Moon: ‘Here Is Everything’
pop-rock
10. Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’
funk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: PVA, Palm, M.I.A., Poppy (EP), Sparta, Alter Bridge, Sleeping With Sirens, Skid Row, Rival Consoles, Alskalaska, The Unthanks, October Drift, L.A. Salami, The Natural Lines (EP).