LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Lips, Bill Callahan…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Skullcrusher: ‘Quiet The Room’
indie-folk

2. Plains: ‘I Walked With You A Ways’
indie-folk

3. Bill Callahan: ‘Reality’
indie-folk

4. The 1975: ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
pop-rock

5. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘They Only Wanted Your Soul’
jangle-pop

6. Black Lips: ‘Apocalypse Love’
garage-rock

7. Brian Eno: ‘Foreverandevernomore’
experimental-pop

8. The Lightning Seeds: ‘See You In The Stars’
brit-pop

9. The Big Moon: ‘Here Is Everything’
pop-rock

10. Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’
funk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: PVA, Palm, M.I.A., Poppy (EP), Sparta, Alter Bridge, Sleeping With Sirens, Skid Row, Rival Consoles, Alskalaska, The Unthanks, October Drift, L.A. Salami, The Natural Lines (EP).

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario