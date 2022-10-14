Le uscite della settimana: 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Lips, Bill Callahan…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Skullcrusher: ‘Quiet The Room’

indie-folk



2. Plains: ‘I Walked With You A Ways’

indie-folk



3. Bill Callahan: ‘Reality’

indie-folk



4. The 1975: ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

pop-rock



5. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘They Only Wanted Your Soul’

jangle-pop



6. Black Lips: ‘Apocalypse Love’

garage-rock



7. Brian Eno: ‘Foreverandevernomore’

experimental-pop



8. The Lightning Seeds: ‘See You In The Stars’

brit-pop



9. The Big Moon: ‘Here Is Everything’

pop-rock



10. Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’

funk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: PVA, Palm, M.I.A., Poppy (EP), Sparta, Alter Bridge, Sleeping With Sirens, Skid Row, Rival Consoles, Alskalaska, The Unthanks, October Drift, L.A. Salami, The Natural Lines (EP).