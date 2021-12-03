LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Alice Phoebe Lou, Modern Nature, No Rome, LP…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Child’s Play’
sophisti-pop

2. Eera: ‘Speak’
alt-rock

3. Modern Nature: ‘How To Live’
experimental-folk

4. Noir Disco: ‘Now! 2073’
psych/synth-pop/rock

5. Andrew Gabbard: ‘Homemade’
psych-pop

6. Deep Throat Choir: ‘In Order To Know You’
indie-soul

7. Laura Lee & The Jettes: ‘Wasteland’
alt-rock

8. Leisure: ‘Sunsetter’
rhythm and blues

9. No Rome: ‘It’s All Smiles’
chillwave

10. LP: ‘Churches’
pop-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Arca, Nils Frahm, Rival Consoles, Tom Morello, Volbeat, Hanson.

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario