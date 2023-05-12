LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Alison Goldfrapp, Esben And The Witch, BC Camplight, Lovejoy…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. BC Camplight: ‘The Last Rotation Of Earth’
art-pop

2. Daisies: ‘Great Big Open Sky’
paisley-pop

3. Lovejoy: ‘Wake Up And It’s Over’ EP
indie-rock

4. Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya: ‘Orbweaving’
experimental-pop

5. Esben And The Witch: ‘Hold Sacred’
gothic-rock

6. Alison Goldfrapp: ‘The Love Invention’
electro-pop

7. James Ellis Ford: ‘The Hum’
prog-pop

8. Charlotte Cornfield: ‘Could Have Done Anything’
alt-folk

9. Rahill: ‘Flowers At Your Feet’
alt-pop

10. The Bonk: ‘Greater Than Or Equal To The Bonk’
experimental-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dropkick Murphys, Hot Mulligan, Himalayas, Island Of Love, Séan Barna.

 

