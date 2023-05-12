Le uscite della settimana: Alison Goldfrapp, Esben And The Witch, BC Camplight, Lovejoy…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. BC Camplight: ‘The Last Rotation Of Earth’

art-pop



2. Daisies: ‘Great Big Open Sky’

paisley-pop



3. Lovejoy: ‘Wake Up And It’s Over’ EP

indie-rock



4. Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya: ‘Orbweaving’

experimental-pop



5. Esben And The Witch: ‘Hold Sacred’

gothic-rock



6. Alison Goldfrapp: ‘The Love Invention’

electro-pop



7. James Ellis Ford: ‘The Hum’

prog-pop



8. Charlotte Cornfield: ‘Could Have Done Anything’

alt-folk



9. Rahill: ‘Flowers At Your Feet’

alt-pop



10. The Bonk: ‘Greater Than Or Equal To The Bonk’

experimental-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dropkick Murphys, Hot Mulligan, Himalayas, Island Of Love, Séan Barna.