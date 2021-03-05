Le uscite della settimana: Arab Strap, Kings Of Leon, Andrew Bird, Of Montreal…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Arab Strap: ‘As Days Get Dark’
slowcore

2. Kings Of Leon: ‘When You See Yourself’
alt-rock

3. Jane Weaver: ‘Flock’
art-pop

4. Painted Shrines: ‘Heaven and Holy’
psych-folk

5. Adult Mom: ‘Driver’
indie-pop

6. Tigers Jaw: ‘I Won’t Care How You Remember Me’
indie-rock

7. Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus: ‘These 13’
alt-country

8. Ian Sweet: ‘Show Me How You Disappear’
dream-pop

9. Of Montreal: ‘I Feel Safe With You, Trash’
art-pop

10. Postdata: ‘Twin Flames’
folk-rock

Questa settimana si possono ascoltare anche: Ron Gallo, Fruit Bats, The Vaccines (EP), Blood Wizard, Elizabeth & The Catapult.

