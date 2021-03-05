Le uscite della settimana: Arab Strap, Kings Of Leon, Andrew Bird, Of Montreal…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Arab Strap: ‘As Days Get Dark’
slowcore
2. Kings Of Leon: ‘When You See Yourself’
alt-rock
3. Jane Weaver: ‘Flock’
art-pop
4. Painted Shrines: ‘Heaven and Holy’
psych-folk
5. Adult Mom: ‘Driver’
indie-pop
6. Tigers Jaw: ‘I Won’t Care How You Remember Me’
indie-rock
7. Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus: ‘These 13’
alt-country
8. Ian Sweet: ‘Show Me How You Disappear’
dream-pop
9. Of Montreal: ‘I Feel Safe With You, Trash’
art-pop
10. Postdata: ‘Twin Flames’
folk-rock
Questa settimana si possono ascoltare anche: Ron Gallo, Fruit Bats, The Vaccines (EP), Blood Wizard, Elizabeth & The Catapult.