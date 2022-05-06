Le uscite della settimana: Arcade Fire, Belle & Sebastian, Sharon Van Etten, Warpaint…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Arcade Fire: ‘We’
art-folk
2. Sharon Van Etten: ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’
indie-folk
3. Belle And Sebastian: ‘A Bit Of Previous’
art-pop
4. Warpaint: ‘Radiate Like This’
art-pop/rock
5. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: ‘Endless Rooms’
jangle-rock
6. Pink Mountaintops: ‘Peacock Pools’
psych-rock
7. Hater: ‘Sincere’
indie-pop
8. !!!: ‘Let It Be Blue’
funk-rock
9. Sunflower Bean: ‘Headful Of Sugar’
alt-pop
10. Soft Cell: ‘Happiness Not Included’
new wave
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Waterboys, Ibeyi, Anna Calvi (EP), Sigrid, Suki Waterhouse, Peaness, C Duncan, Brian Ferry (EP), Awolnation, Halestorm, Simple Plan, Silverstein.