LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Arcade Fire, Belle & Sebastian, Sharon Van Etten, Warpaint…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Arcade Fire: ‘We’
art-folk

2. Sharon Van Etten: ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’
indie-folk

3. Belle And Sebastian: ‘A Bit Of Previous’
art-pop

4. Warpaint: ‘Radiate Like This’
art-pop/rock

5. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: ‘Endless Rooms’
jangle-rock

6. Pink Mountaintops: ‘Peacock Pools’
psych-rock

7. Hater: ‘Sincere’
indie-pop

8. !!!: ‘Let It Be Blue’
funk-rock

9. Sunflower Bean: ‘Headful Of Sugar’
alt-pop

10. Soft Cell: ‘Happiness Not Included’
new wave

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Waterboys, Ibeyi, Anna Calvi (EP), Sigrid, Suki Waterhouse, Peaness, C Duncan, Brian Ferry (EP), Awolnation, Halestorm, Simple Plan, Silverstein.

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario