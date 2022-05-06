Le uscite della settimana: Arcade Fire, Belle & Sebastian, Sharon Van Etten, Warpaint…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Arcade Fire: ‘We’

art-folk



2. Sharon Van Etten: ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’

indie-folk



3. Belle And Sebastian: ‘A Bit Of Previous’

art-pop



4. Warpaint: ‘Radiate Like This’

art-pop/rock



5. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: ‘Endless Rooms’

jangle-rock



6. Pink Mountaintops: ‘Peacock Pools’

psych-rock



7. Hater: ‘Sincere’

indie-pop



8. !!!: ‘Let It Be Blue’

funk-rock



9. Sunflower Bean: ‘Headful Of Sugar’

alt-pop



10. Soft Cell: ‘Happiness Not Included’

new wave



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Waterboys, Ibeyi, Anna Calvi (EP), Sigrid, Suki Waterhouse, Peaness, C Duncan, Brian Ferry (EP), Awolnation, Halestorm, Simple Plan, Silverstein.