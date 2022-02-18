Le uscite della settimana: Beach House, Metronomy, White Lies, Shout Out Louds…

I 10 album che ci sembrano più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Beach House: ‘Once Twice Melody’

dream-pop



2. Metronomy: ‘Small World’

electro-pop



3. Shout Out Louds: ‘Home’

indie-rock



4. Sea Power: ‘Everything Was Forever’

alt-rock



5. Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘Life On Earth’

sophisti-pop



6. Methyl Ethel: ‘Are You Haunted?’

art-pop



7. And So I Watch You From Afar: ‘Jettison’

post-rock



8. Modern Studies: ‘We Are There’

art-folk



9. Sally Shapiro: ‘Sad Cities’

synth-pop



10. White Lies: ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’

post-punk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Alice Glass, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (EP), Blue Hawaii (EP), Youth Sector (EP), The Body & OAA, Pan American, Midnight Oil, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Astrid Williamson, Shovels & Rope, A Will Away.