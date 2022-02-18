Le uscite della settimana: Beach House, Metronomy, White Lies, Shout Out Louds…

I 10 album che ci sembrano più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Beach House: ‘Once Twice Melody’
dream-pop
2. Metronomy: ‘Small World’
electro-pop
3. Shout Out Louds: ‘Home’
indie-rock
4. Sea Power: ‘Everything Was Forever’
alt-rock
5. Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘Life On Earth’
sophisti-pop
6. Methyl Ethel: ‘Are You Haunted?’
art-pop
7. And So I Watch You From Afar: ‘Jettison’
post-rock
8. Modern Studies: ‘We Are There’
art-folk
9. Sally Shapiro: ‘Sad Cities’
synth-pop
10. White Lies: ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’
post-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Alice Glass, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (EP), Blue Hawaii (EP), Youth Sector (EP), The Body & OAA, Pan American, Midnight Oil, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Astrid Williamson, Shovels & Rope, A Will Away.