Le uscite della settimana: Belle And Sebastian, Billy Nomates, Gaz Coombes…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Belle And Sebastian: ‘Late Developers’
indie-pop

2. Gaz Coombes: ‘Turn The Car Around’
brit-pop

3. Billy Nomates: ‘Cacti’
alt-pop/rock

4. Velvet Negroni: ‘Bulli’
alt-soul

5. CVC: ‘Get Real’
psych-pop

6. Rozi Plain: ‘Prize’
indie-pop

7. Molly: ‘Picturesque’
shoegaze

8. James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra: ‘The Great White Sea Eagle’
chamber-folk

9. Wildes: ‘Other Words Fail Me’
alt-pop/rock

10. The Subways: ‘Uncertain Joys’
alt-rock

 

