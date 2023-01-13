Le uscite della settimana: Belle And Sebastian, Billy Nomates, Gaz Coombes…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Belle And Sebastian: ‘Late Developers’
indie-pop
2. Gaz Coombes: ‘Turn The Car Around’
brit-pop
3. Billy Nomates: ‘Cacti’
alt-pop/rock
4. Velvet Negroni: ‘Bulli’
alt-soul
5. CVC: ‘Get Real’
psych-pop
6. Rozi Plain: ‘Prize’
indie-pop
7. Molly: ‘Picturesque’
shoegaze
8. James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra: ‘The Great White Sea Eagle’
chamber-folk
9. Wildes: ‘Other Words Fail Me’
alt-pop/rock
10. The Subways: ‘Uncertain Joys’
alt-rock