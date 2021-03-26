Le uscite della settimana: Ben Howard, Antlers, Death From Above 1979, Xiu Xiu…

Scritto il

I 10 album che riteniamo possano essere i più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ben Howard: ‘Collection From The Whiteout’
alt-folk

2. The Antlers: ‘Green To Gold’
dream-pop

3. Death From Above 1979: ‘Is 4 Lovers’
dance-punk

4. Xiu Xiu: ‘Oh No’
experimental-pop

5. Tune-Yards: ‘Sketchy’
art-pop

6. The Peacers: ‘Blexxed Rec’
psych-pop/rock

7. For Those I Love: ‘For Those I Love’
electro-hip hop

8. Loney Dear: ‘A Lantern And A Bell’
indie-folk

9. Cathal Coughlan: ‘Song Of Co-Aklan’
art-pop/rock

10. Real Estate: ‘Half A Human’ EP
indie-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Tomahawak, Lost Girls, Dntel, Unkle, Floating Points & Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra, ’68, Evanescence, Citizen, Ed Dowie, Bull, Writhing Squares, Tim Cohen, Floatie, Clever Girls, Jess Locke, Tuns, Esther Rose, Sara Watkins, Civic, Saint Agnes, Pixey (EP), Afternoon Bike Ride (EP).

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario