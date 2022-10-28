Le uscite della settimana: Benjamin Clementine, Luke Haines & Peter Buck, Drugdealer, Girlpuppy…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Benjamin Clementine: ‘And I Have Been’
avant-pop
2. Luke Haines & Peter Buck: ‘All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out’
alt-rock
3. Girlpuppy: ‘When I’m Alone’
indie-rock
4. The Backseat Lovers: ‘Waiting To Spill’
alt-rock
5. Drugdealer: ‘Hiding In Plain Sight’
soft-rock
6. Ásgeir: ‘Time On My Hands’
art-folk
7. Martha: ‘Please Don’t Take Me Back’
indie-punk
8. Babehoven: ‘Light Moving Time’
bedroom-folk
9. Guided By Voices: ‘Scalping The Guru’
alt-rock
10. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Changes’
psych-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Junior Boys, Aoife Nessa Frances, The Hunna, Tom Odell, Honey Harper, Show Me The Body.