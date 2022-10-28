Le uscite della settimana: Benjamin Clementine, Luke Haines & Peter Buck, Drugdealer, Girlpuppy…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Benjamin Clementine: ‘And I Have Been’

avant-pop



2. Luke Haines & Peter Buck: ‘All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out’

alt-rock



3. Girlpuppy: ‘When I’m Alone’

indie-rock



4. The Backseat Lovers: ‘Waiting To Spill’

alt-rock



5. Drugdealer: ‘Hiding In Plain Sight’

soft-rock



6. Ásgeir: ‘Time On My Hands’

art-folk



7. Martha: ‘Please Don’t Take Me Back’

indie-punk



8. Babehoven: ‘Light Moving Time’

bedroom-folk



9. Guided By Voices: ‘Scalping The Guru’

alt-rock



10. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Changes’

psych-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Junior Boys, Aoife Nessa Frances, The Hunna, Tom Odell, Honey Harper, Show Me The Body.