LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Big Red Machine, Chvrches, Chubby And The Gang, Steve Gunn…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Red Machine: ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’
art-folk

2. Indigo De Souza: ‘Any Shape You Take’
indie-pop/rock

3. Chvrches: ‘Screen Violence’
electro-pop

4. Chubby And The Gang: ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’
garage-punk

5. Steve Gunn: ‘Other You’
psych-folk

6. Nite Jewel: ‘No Sun’
sophisti-pop

7. Halsey: ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
art-pop

8. Madi Diaz: ‘History Of A Feeling’
indie-folk

9. Turnstile: ‘Glow On’
hardcore-punk

10. The Bronx: ‘Bronx IV’
punk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Yann Tiersen, Danko Jones, OneRepublic, Maisie Peters, Haiku Salut, Cold Hart, Goat (B-sides), Roxy Girls (EP).

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario