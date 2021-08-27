Le uscite della settimana: Big Red Machine, Chvrches, Chubby And The Gang, Steve Gunn…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Red Machine: ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’

art-folk



2. Indigo De Souza: ‘Any Shape You Take’

indie-pop/rock



3. Chvrches: ‘Screen Violence’

electro-pop



4. Chubby And The Gang: ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’

garage-punk



5. Steve Gunn: ‘Other You’

psych-folk



6. Nite Jewel: ‘No Sun’

sophisti-pop



7. Halsey: ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

art-pop



8. Madi Diaz: ‘History Of A Feeling’

indie-folk



9. Turnstile: ‘Glow On’

hardcore-punk



10. The Bronx: ‘Bronx IV’

punk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Yann Tiersen, Danko Jones, OneRepublic, Maisie Peters, Haiku Salut, Cold Hart, Goat (B-sides), Roxy Girls (EP).