Le uscite della settimana: Big Red Machine, Chvrches, Chubby And The Gang, Steve Gunn…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Big Red Machine: ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’
art-folk
2. Indigo De Souza: ‘Any Shape You Take’
indie-pop/rock
3. Chvrches: ‘Screen Violence’
electro-pop
4. Chubby And The Gang: ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’
garage-punk
5. Steve Gunn: ‘Other You’
psych-folk
6. Nite Jewel: ‘No Sun’
sophisti-pop
7. Halsey: ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
art-pop
8. Madi Diaz: ‘History Of A Feeling’
indie-folk
9. Turnstile: ‘Glow On’
hardcore-punk
10. The Bronx: ‘Bronx IV’
punk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Yann Tiersen, Danko Jones, OneRepublic, Maisie Peters, Haiku Salut, Cold Hart, Goat (B-sides), Roxy Girls (EP).