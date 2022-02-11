LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Big Thief, Alt-J, Spoon, Eddie Vedder…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album che ci sembrano più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Thief: ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’
indie-folk

2. Alt-J: ‘The Dream’
art-pop

3. Spoon: ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’
alt-rock

4. Andy Bell: ‘Flicker’
brit-pop

5. Empath: ‘Visitor’
noise-pop

6. Shamir: ‘Heterosexuality’
art-pop

7. Trentemoller: ‘Memoria’
dream-pop

8. Eddie Vedder: ‘Earthling’
folk-rock

9. Frank Turner: ‘FHTC’
punk-folk

10. Orville Peck: ‘Bronco – Chapter 1’ EP
alt-country

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Home Counties (EP), Tegan & Sara (re-work), Urge Overkill, Half Alive, Wave Pictures (EP), The Delines, Night Shop, Sea Change.

