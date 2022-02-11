Le uscite della settimana: Big Thief, Alt-J, Spoon, Eddie Vedder…

I 10 album che ci sembrano più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Big Thief: ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’
indie-folk
2. Alt-J: ‘The Dream’
art-pop
3. Spoon: ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’
alt-rock
4. Andy Bell: ‘Flicker’
brit-pop
5. Empath: ‘Visitor’
noise-pop
6. Shamir: ‘Heterosexuality’
art-pop
7. Trentemoller: ‘Memoria’
dream-pop
8. Eddie Vedder: ‘Earthling’
folk-rock
9. Frank Turner: ‘FHTC’
punk-folk
10. Orville Peck: ‘Bronco – Chapter 1’ EP
alt-country
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Home Counties (EP), Tegan & Sara (re-work), Urge Overkill, Half Alive, Wave Pictures (EP), The Delines, Night Shop, Sea Change.