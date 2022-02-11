Le uscite della settimana: Big Thief, Alt-J, Spoon, Eddie Vedder…

I 10 album che ci sembrano più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Thief: ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’

indie-folk



2. Alt-J: ‘The Dream’

art-pop



3. Spoon: ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’

alt-rock



4. Andy Bell: ‘Flicker’

brit-pop



5. Empath: ‘Visitor’

noise-pop



6. Shamir: ‘Heterosexuality’

art-pop



7. Trentemoller: ‘Memoria’

dream-pop



8. Eddie Vedder: ‘Earthling’

folk-rock



9. Frank Turner: ‘FHTC’

punk-folk



10. Orville Peck: ‘Bronco – Chapter 1’ EP

alt-country



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Home Counties (EP), Tegan & Sara (re-work), Urge Overkill, Half Alive, Wave Pictures (EP), The Delines, Night Shop, Sea Change.