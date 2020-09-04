Le uscite della settimana: Bill Callahan, Throwing Muses, Tricky, Lomelda…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Lomelda: ‘Hannah’

bedroom-folk



2. San Cisco: ‘Between You And Me’

indie-pop



3. Tricky: ‘Fall To Pieces’

trip-hop



4. Throwing Muses: ‘Sun Racket’

alt-rock



5. Bill Callahan: ‘Gold Record’

alt-country



6. The Pineapple Thief: ‘Versions Of The Truth’

alt-rock



7. All Them Witches: ‘Nothing As The Ideal’

stoner-rock

8. Hannah Georgas: ‘All That Emotion’

indie-pop/rock



9. Declan McKenna: ‘Zeros’

brit-pop



10. Hurts: ‘Faith’

synth-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dirty Projectors (EP), Grant-Lee Phillips, Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith, Elysian Fields, Young Knives, Elrichman, Initiates, Car Astor, Josiah Johnson, Thibault, Paul Armfield.