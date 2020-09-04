Le uscite della settimana: Bill Callahan, Throwing Muses, Tricky, Lomelda…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Lomelda: ‘Hannah’
bedroom-folk
2. San Cisco: ‘Between You And Me’
indie-pop
3. Tricky: ‘Fall To Pieces’
trip-hop
4. Throwing Muses: ‘Sun Racket’
alt-rock
5. Bill Callahan: ‘Gold Record’
alt-country
6. The Pineapple Thief: ‘Versions Of The Truth’
alt-rock
7. All Them Witches: ‘Nothing As The Ideal’
stoner-rock
8. Hannah Georgas: ‘All That Emotion’
indie-pop/rock
9. Declan McKenna: ‘Zeros’
brit-pop
10. Hurts: ‘Faith’
synth-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dirty Projectors (EP), Grant-Lee Phillips, Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith, Elysian Fields, Young Knives, Elrichman, Initiates, Car Astor, Josiah Johnson, Thibault, Paul Armfield.