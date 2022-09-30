Le uscite della settimana: Bjork, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Pixies, Lambchop…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bjork: ‘Fossora’

experimental-pop



2. Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ‘Cool It Down’

alt-rock



3. Pixies: ‘Doggerel’

alt-rock



4. Titus Andronicus: ‘The Will To Live’

punk-rock



5. The Big Pink: ‘The Love That’s Ours’

brit-pop



6. Lambchop: ‘The Bible’

sophisti-pop



7. The Snuts: ‘Burn The Empire’

brit-rock

8. Polly Paulusma: ‘The Pivot On Which The World Turns’

indie-folk



9. Melody’s Echo Chamber: ‘Unfold’

psych-pop



10. High Vis: ‘Blending’

post-punk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: 2nd Grade, Plastic Mermaids, Pretty Sick, Pulled Apart By Horses, Dropkick Murphys, Slipknot, City Of Caterpillar, Shygirl, Fujiya & Miyagi.