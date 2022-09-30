Le uscite della settimana: Bjork, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Pixies, Lambchop…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Bjork: ‘Fossora’
experimental-pop
2. Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ‘Cool It Down’
alt-rock
3. Pixies: ‘Doggerel’
alt-rock
4. Titus Andronicus: ‘The Will To Live’
punk-rock
5. The Big Pink: ‘The Love That’s Ours’
brit-pop
6. Lambchop: ‘The Bible’
sophisti-pop
7. The Snuts: ‘Burn The Empire’
brit-rock
8. Polly Paulusma: ‘The Pivot On Which The World Turns’
indie-folk
9. Melody’s Echo Chamber: ‘Unfold’
psych-pop
10. High Vis: ‘Blending’
post-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: 2nd Grade, Plastic Mermaids, Pretty Sick, Pulled Apart By Horses, Dropkick Murphys, Slipknot, City Of Caterpillar, Shygirl, Fujiya & Miyagi.