Le uscite della settimana: Bloc Party, Girlpool, Let’s Eat Grandma, Tomberlin…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Tomberlin: ‘I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…’
alt-folk

2. Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘Two Ribbons’
synth-pop

3. Girlpool: ‘Forgiveness’
indie-pop

4. Melody’s Echo Chamber: ‘Emotional Eternal’
dream-pop

5. Bloc Party: ‘Alpha Games’
alt-rock

6. Archive: ‘Call To Arms & Angels’
avant-garde

7. Frog Eyes: ‘The Bees’
alt-rock

8. Honeyglaze: ‘Honeyglaze’
indie-rock

9. Frontperson: ‘Parade’
indie-folk

10. Royksopp: ‘Profound Mysteries’
electronic-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kelly Lee Owens, Toro y Moi, Rammstein, Blossoms, Faye Webster (EP), Karen Elson, Sofi Tukker, Willie Nelson, The Gathering.

