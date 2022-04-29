Le uscite della settimana: Bloc Party, Girlpool, Let’s Eat Grandma, Tomberlin…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Tomberlin: ‘I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…’

alt-folk



2. Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘Two Ribbons’

synth-pop



3. Girlpool: ‘Forgiveness’

indie-pop



4. Melody’s Echo Chamber: ‘Emotional Eternal’

dream-pop



5. Bloc Party: ‘Alpha Games’

alt-rock



6. Archive: ‘Call To Arms & Angels’

avant-garde



7. Frog Eyes: ‘The Bees’

alt-rock



8. Honeyglaze: ‘Honeyglaze’

indie-rock



9. Frontperson: ‘Parade’

indie-folk



10. Royksopp: ‘Profound Mysteries’

electronic-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kelly Lee Owens, Toro y Moi, Rammstein, Blossoms, Faye Webster (EP), Karen Elson, Sofi Tukker, Willie Nelson, The Gathering.