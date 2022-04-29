Le uscite della settimana: Bloc Party, Girlpool, Let’s Eat Grandma, Tomberlin…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Tomberlin: ‘I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…’
alt-folk
2. Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘Two Ribbons’
synth-pop
3. Girlpool: ‘Forgiveness’
indie-pop
4. Melody’s Echo Chamber: ‘Emotional Eternal’
dream-pop
5. Bloc Party: ‘Alpha Games’
alt-rock
6. Archive: ‘Call To Arms & Angels’
avant-garde
7. Frog Eyes: ‘The Bees’
alt-rock
8. Honeyglaze: ‘Honeyglaze’
indie-rock
9. Frontperson: ‘Parade’
indie-folk
10. Royksopp: ‘Profound Mysteries’
electronic-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kelly Lee Owens, Toro y Moi, Rammstein, Blossoms, Faye Webster (EP), Karen Elson, Sofi Tukker, Willie Nelson, The Gathering.