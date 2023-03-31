Le uscite della settimana: Boygenius, New Pornographers, Lies, DMA’s…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Boygenius: ‘The Record’
indie-folk/rock
2. The New Pornographers: ‘Continue As A Guest’
power-pop
3. Lies: ‘Lies’
alt-rock
4. The No Ones: ‘My Best Evil Friend’
slacker-rock
5. The Hold Steady: ‘The Price Of Progress’
heartland-rock
6. DMA’s: ‘How Many Dreams?’
brit-pop
7. Packs: ‘Crispy, Crunchy, Nothing’
indie-rock
8. City And Colour: ‘Meant To Be’
indie-folk
9. Matt Elliott: ‘The End Of Days’
alt-folk
10. The Last Internationale: ‘Running For A Dream’
hard-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Talbot Molina Lofgren & Young, Altin Gun, Deerhoof, Black Box Revelation, Barrie (EP), A Certain Ratio, Marta & Tricky, James Holden, Steve Gunn & David Moore, The Zombies, Katie Gately, London Brew, Tyler The Creator.