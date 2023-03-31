Le uscite della settimana: Boygenius, New Pornographers, Lies, DMA’s…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Boygenius: ‘The Record’

indie-folk/rock



2. The New Pornographers: ‘Continue As A Guest’

power-pop



3. Lies: ‘Lies’

alt-rock



4. The No Ones: ‘My Best Evil Friend’

slacker-rock



5. The Hold Steady: ‘The Price Of Progress’

heartland-rock



6. DMA’s: ‘How Many Dreams?’

brit-pop



7. Packs: ‘Crispy, Crunchy, Nothing’

indie-rock



8. City And Colour: ‘Meant To Be’

indie-folk



9. Matt Elliott: ‘The End Of Days’

alt-folk



10. The Last Internationale: ‘Running For A Dream’

hard-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Talbot Molina Lofgren & Young, Altin Gun, Deerhoof, Black Box Revelation, Barrie (EP), A Certain Ratio, Marta & Tricky, James Holden, Steve Gunn & David Moore, The Zombies, Katie Gately, London Brew, Tyler The Creator.