Le uscite della settimana: Bright Eyes, Killers, Cut Copy, Lemon Twigs…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bright Eyes: ‘Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was’

folk-rock



2. The Killers: ‘Imploding The Mirage’

pop-rock



3. Maya Hawke: ‘Blush’

indie-folk



4. The Lemon Twigs: ‘Songs For The General Public’

psych-pop



5. Cut Copy: ‘Freeze, Melt’

synth-pop



6. No Joy: ‘Motherhood’

alt-rock



7. I Like Trains: ‘Kompromat’

alt-rock



8. H.C. McEntire: ‘Eno Axis’

indie-folk



9. Bully: ‘Sugaregg’

grunge



10. Guided By Voices: ‘Mirrores Aztec’

indie-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Bent Arcana, Cold War Kids, Secret Machines, Sam Prekop, Front Bottoms, Dent May, Erasure, Waterboys, Eight Rounds Rapid, Dan Croll, L.A. Witch, Androgynous Mary, Naked Giants, Sneaks, Siv Jakobsen, Alex The Astronaut, Westelaken, Callum Easter, Pop Filter, Stick In The Wheel, Notwist (EP), Snow Patrol (EP), Kate Bollinger (EP), Troy Silvan (EP).