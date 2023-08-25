Le uscite della settimana: Buck Meek, Islands, Be Your Own Pet, Ratboys…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Buck Meek: ‘Haunted Mountain’

indie-folk



2. Islands: ‘And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Leg’

indie-pop



3. Willie J Healy: ‘Bunny’

soft-rock



4. Be Your Own Pet: ‘Mommy’

garage-punk



5. Ratboys: ‘The Window’

indie-rock



6. Who Is She?: ‘Goddess Energy’

indie-rock



7. Drab Majesty: ‘A Object In Motion’

dream-pop



8. Becca Mancari: ‘Left Hand’

indie-folk/rock



9. Hannah Georgas: ‘I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care’

indie-pop/rock



10. Spanish Love Songs: ‘No Joy’

heartland-punk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Alice Cooper, The Armed, Hiss Golden Messenger, Our Broken Garden, Turnpike Troubadours.