Le uscite della settimana: Buck Meek, Islands, Be Your Own Pet, Ratboys…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Buck Meek: ‘Haunted Mountain’
indie-folk
2. Islands: ‘And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Leg’
indie-pop
3. Willie J Healy: ‘Bunny’
soft-rock
4. Be Your Own Pet: ‘Mommy’
garage-punk
5. Ratboys: ‘The Window’
indie-rock
6. Who Is She?: ‘Goddess Energy’
indie-rock
7. Drab Majesty: ‘A Object In Motion’
dream-pop
8. Becca Mancari: ‘Left Hand’
indie-folk/rock
9. Hannah Georgas: ‘I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care’
indie-pop/rock
10. Spanish Love Songs: ‘No Joy’
heartland-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Alice Cooper, The Armed, Hiss Golden Messenger, Our Broken Garden, Turnpike Troubadours.