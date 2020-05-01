Le uscite della settimana: Car Seat Headrest, Ghostpoet, Man Man, Austra…
I dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli.
1. Car Seat Headrest: ‘Making A Door Less Open’
indietronic-rock
2. Ghostpoet: ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’
trip-rock
3. Man Man: ‘Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between’
art-rock
4. Austra: ‘Hirudin’
synth-pop
5. Chicano Batman: ‘Invisible People’
funk-rock
6. Diet Cig: ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’
indie-rock
7. Damien Jurado: ‘What’s New, Tomboy?’
folk-rock
8. Happyness: ‘Floatr’
alt-rock
9. Pure X: ‘Pure X’
alt-rock
10. Surf Rock Is Dead: ‘Existential Playboy’
power-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Joan As Police Woman (cover), Caleb Landry Jones, Soft Pink Truth, Devon Williams, Johanna Warren, Liar Flower, Laser Background, American Aquarium, Faux Real (EP).