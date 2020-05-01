Le uscite della settimana: Car Seat Headrest, Ghostpoet, Man Man, Austra…

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli.

1. Car Seat Headrest: ‘Making A Door Less Open’

indietronic-rock



2. Ghostpoet: ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’

trip-rock



3. Man Man: ‘Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between’

art-rock



4. Austra: ‘Hirudin’

synth-pop



5. Chicano Batman: ‘Invisible People’

funk-rock



6. Diet Cig: ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’

indie-rock



7. Damien Jurado: ‘What’s New, Tomboy?’

folk-rock



8. Happyness: ‘Floatr’

alt-rock



9. Pure X: ‘Pure X’

alt-rock



10. Surf Rock Is Dead: ‘Existential Playboy’

power-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Joan As Police Woman (cover), Caleb Landry Jones, Soft Pink Truth, Devon Williams, Johanna Warren, Liar Flower, Laser Background, American Aquarium, Faux Real (EP).