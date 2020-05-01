Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Car Seat Headrest, Ghostpoet, Man Man, Austra…

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli.

1. Car Seat Headrest: ‘Making A Door Less Open’
indietronic-rock

2. Ghostpoet: ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’
trip-rock

3. Man Man: ‘Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between’
art-rock

4. Austra: ‘Hirudin’
synth-pop

5. Chicano Batman: ‘Invisible People’
funk-rock

6. Diet Cig: ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’
indie-rock

7. Damien Jurado: ‘What’s New, Tomboy?’
folk-rock

8. Happyness: ‘Floatr’
alt-rock

9. Pure X: ‘Pure X’
alt-rock

10. Surf Rock Is Dead: ‘Existential Playboy’
power-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Joan As Police Woman (cover), Caleb Landry Jones, Soft Pink Truth, Devon Williams, Johanna Warren, Liar Flower, Laser Background, American Aquarium, Faux Real (EP).

