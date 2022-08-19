LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Cass McCombs, Mountain Goats, Hot Chip, Oneida…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Oneida: ‘Success’
alt-rock

2. Cass McCombs: ‘Heartmind’
psych-folk

3. The Mountain Goats: ‘Bleed Out’
art-folk

4. Why Bonnie: ’90 In November’
alt-rock

5. Hot Chip: ‘Freakout/Release’
alt-dance

6. Life: ‘North East Coastal Town’
indie-rock

7. Thick: ‘Happy Now’
garage-punk

8. Royksopp: ‘Profound Mysteries II’
synth-pop

9. The Chats: ‘Get Fucked’
garage-punk

10. Panic! At The Disco: ‘Viva Las Venegance’
emo-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Motorpsycho, Russian Circles, Silversun Pickups, Early James, The Berries, SRSQ.

