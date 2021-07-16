LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Clairo, Wavves, Yves Tumor, A Place To Bury Strangers…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Clairo: ‘Sling’
bedroom-pop

2. Yves Tumor: ‘The Asymptomactical World’ EP
art-rock

3. Wavves: ‘Hideway’
alt-rock

4. Midwife: ‘Luminol’
slowcore

5. Chet Faker: ‘Hotel Surrender’
alt-soul

6. A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘Hologram’ EP
noise-rock

7. Pizzagirl: ‘Softcore Mourn’
synth-pop

8. Lucid Express: ‘Lucid Express’
dream-pop

9. Eliza Shaddad: ‘The Woman You Want’
alt-pop/rock

10. John Murry: ‘The Stars Are God’s Bullet Holes’
alt-country

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Barenaked Ladies, John Mayer, Rodrigo Amarante, Gang Of Youths (EP), Esther Rose (EP), Always You, Ida Mae, Charli Adams, Stephen Fratwell, Moon King, Steve Dawson.

 

