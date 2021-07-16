Le uscite della settimana: Clairo, Wavves, Yves Tumor, A Place To Bury Strangers…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Clairo: ‘Sling’

bedroom-pop



2. Yves Tumor: ‘The Asymptomactical World’ EP

art-rock



3. Wavves: ‘Hideway’

alt-rock



4. Midwife: ‘Luminol’

slowcore



5. Chet Faker: ‘Hotel Surrender’

alt-soul



6. A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘Hologram’ EP

noise-rock



7. Pizzagirl: ‘Softcore Mourn’

synth-pop



8. Lucid Express: ‘Lucid Express’

dream-pop



9. Eliza Shaddad: ‘The Woman You Want’

alt-pop/rock



10. John Murry: ‘The Stars Are God’s Bullet Holes’

alt-country



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Barenaked Ladies, John Mayer, Rodrigo Amarante, Gang Of Youths (EP), Esther Rose (EP), Always You, Ida Mae, Charli Adams, Stephen Fratwell, Moon King, Steve Dawson.