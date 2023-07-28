Le uscite della settimana: Clientele, Bethany Cosentino, Georgia, Dot Allison…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Clientele: ‘I Am Not There Anymore’

alt-rock



2. Bethany Cosentino: ‘Natural Disaster’

folk-rock



3. Dot Allison: ‘Consciuosology’

sophisti-pop



4. Georgia: ‘Euphoric’

synth-pop



5. Locate S,1: ‘Wicked Jaw’

indie-pop



6. Madeline Kenney: ‘A New Reality Mind’

sophisti-pop



7. Bush Tetras: ‘They Live in My Head’

no-wave



8. Co-Pilot: ‘Rotate’

psych-pop



9. Beverly Glenn-Copeland: ‘The Ones Ahead’

art-soul



10. Ten Tonnes: ‘Dancing, Alone’

brit-rock

