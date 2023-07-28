Le uscite della settimana: Clientele, Bethany Cosentino, Georgia, Dot Allison…

LE ULTIME

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Clientele: ‘I Am Not There Anymore’
alt-rock

2. Bethany Cosentino: ‘Natural Disaster’
folk-rock

3. Dot Allison: ‘Consciuosology’
sophisti-pop

4. Georgia: ‘Euphoric’
synth-pop

5. Locate S,1: ‘Wicked Jaw’
indie-pop

6. Madeline Kenney: ‘A New Reality Mind’
sophisti-pop

7. Bush Tetras: ‘They Live in My Head’
no-wave

8. Co-Pilot: ‘Rotate’
psych-pop

9. Beverly Glenn-Copeland: ‘The Ones Ahead’
art-soul

10. Ten Tonnes: ‘Dancing, Alone’
brit-rock

 

