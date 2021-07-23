Le uscite della settimana: Darkside, Molly Burch, Leon Bridges, Descendents…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Darkside: ‘Spiral’

experimental-pop



2. Molly Burch: ‘Romantic Images’

indie-pop



3. Joshua Radin: ‘The Ghost And The Wall’

indie-folk



4. Dusted: ‘III’

alt-folk



5. Anika: ‘Change’

experimental-pop



6. The Jungle Giants: ‘Love Sings’

indie-pop



7. Descendents: ‘9th And Walnut’

punk-rock



8. Alexis Marshall: ‘House Of Lull . House Of When’

industrial-rock



9. Leon Bridges: ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’

rhythm and blues



10. Piroshka: ‘Love Drips And Gathers’

baroque-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Rodney Crowell, Against The Current, Nothing But Thieves (EP), Samia (EP), Antematterz (EP).