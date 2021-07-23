LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Darkside, Molly Burch, Leon Bridges, Descendents…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Darkside: ‘Spiral’
experimental-pop

2. Molly Burch: ‘Romantic Images’
indie-pop

3. Joshua Radin: ‘The Ghost And The Wall’
indie-folk

4. Dusted: ‘III’
alt-folk

5. Anika: ‘Change’
experimental-pop

6. The Jungle Giants: ‘Love Sings’
indie-pop

7. Descendents: ‘9th And Walnut’
punk-rock

8. Alexis Marshall: ‘House Of Lull . House Of When’
industrial-rock

9. Leon Bridges: ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’
rhythm and blues

10. Piroshka: ‘Love Drips And Gathers’
baroque-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Rodney Crowell, Against The Current, Nothing But Thieves (EP), Samia (EP), Antematterz (EP).

